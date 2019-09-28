Analysts See $0.24 EPS for Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW); Prudential Plc Upped Nucor (NUE) Stake By $3.96 Million

Analysts expect Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) to report $0.24 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 17.24% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. GNW’s profit would be $120.83M giving it 4.54 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, Genworth Financial, Inc.’s analysts see -40.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.36. About 2.85 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Profit Drops; Announces Buyback; 01/05/2018 – Genworth U.S. Life Insurance Adjusted Operating Loss of $5 M Compared to Adjusted Operating Income of $53 M in 1Q of 2017; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genworth Financial Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNW); 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN C$115M; 03/04/2018 – Genworth Holdings CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Prudential Plc increased Nucor Corp (NUE) stake by 3.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Prudential Plc acquired 72,000 shares as Nucor Corp (NUE)’s stock declined 2.63%. The Prudential Plc holds 1.97 million shares with $108.43 million value, up from 1.90M last quarter. Nucor Corp now has $15.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 1.74M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – NUCOR’S END MARKETS THAT ARE PARTICULARLY IMPORTANT TO CO ARE ESPECIALLY STRONG IN 2018, INCLUDING ENERGY, MOST OF CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT; 20/04/2018 – mCig’s Subsidiary, Grow Contractors Inc., Announces it has Secured an Exclusive Management Contract in Sacramento, CA, Paving the Way to an Expanded Presence in the State; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO JOHN FERRIOLA COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Rev $5.57B; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Nucor’s Note Issuance; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Raw Materials Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel is strong, says Nucor CEO John Ferriola, but the problem is that demand has been “stolen by illegally traded imports.”; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump, tax and the case for protection; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR REPORTS PLANS TO GALVANIZING LINE AT ARKANSAS SHEET MILL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold NUE shares while 227 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 228.71 million shares or 0.60% more from 227.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,925 were accumulated by Rnc Capital Llc. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co reported 280,046 shares. Wilsey Asset invested in 4.74% or 210,272 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 4,496 shares stake. Mackenzie has 16,315 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 259,304 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co stated it has 46,046 shares. Moreover, Charter has 0.05% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 7,587 shares. Citigroup has 0.02% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 538,793 shares. South State holds 46,157 shares. Private Advisor Gru Lc reported 10,275 shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% or 22,664 shares. Field And Main Bancorp holds 9,140 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corp has 140,089 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Tru Division invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE).

Prudential Plc decreased Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) stake by 197,800 shares to 313,754 valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) stake by 5,229 shares and now owns 354,257 shares. Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Nucor (NYSE:NUE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Nucor has $6600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $56.33’s average target is 12.64% above currents $50.01 stock price. Nucor had 7 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs maintained Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) rating on Tuesday, June 4. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $5900 target. Bank of America downgraded Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) rating on Friday, May 31. Bank of America has “Underperform” rating and $5000 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, June 17.

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At Nucor Corporation’s (NYSE:NUE) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nucor’s Long-Term Value – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3% – The Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Watch Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Genworth Financial, Inc. provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.20 billion. It operates through five divisions: U.S. It has a 13.8 P/E ratio. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S.

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Genworth Financial Gained 11% in August – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Genworth Financial Announces Date of 2019 Annual Stockholders Meeting – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 79% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.