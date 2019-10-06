Analysts See $0.24 EPS for Diebold Nixdorf, (DBD); Intellisync (SYNC)’s Sentiment Is 1.1

Analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report $0.24 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.85 EPS change or 139.34% from last quarter’s $-0.61 EPS. DBD’s profit would be $18.95M giving it 10.31 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated’s analysts see 300.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 823,063 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 03/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 8.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE; 18/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf To Conduct Investor Call On 2018 First Quarter Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12.0C, EST. EPS 0.70C; 29/05/2018 – Emirates NBD Introduces Integrated Digital Onboarding Service Enabled By Diebold Nixdorf; 30/05/2018 – Diebold Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 23/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF NAMES ELLEN COSTELLO TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $1.25-Loss 95c; 11/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Interactive Retail Kiosk Solution Receives Red Dot Design Award; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Rev $4.5B-$4.7B

Intellisync Corp (SYNC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.46, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 11 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 10 sold and decreased their equity positions in Intellisync Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 8.87 million shares, down from 9.64 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Intellisync Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 6 Increased: 6 New Position: 5.

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. The company has market cap of $51.21 million. It enables its clients to provide their clients engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. It currently has negative earnings. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its clients to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers.

Raffles Associates Lp holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Synacor, Inc. for 310,539 shares. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owns 395,955 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ariel Investments Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 3.27 million shares. The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.06% in the stock. Ancora Advisors Llc, a Us-based fund reported 464,488 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $92,882 activity. $45,658 worth of stock was bought by GREENFIELD GARY G on Thursday, June 13.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce services, software, and technology for financial, commercial, and industrial customers. The company has market cap of $781.65 million. The firm operates in four divisions: North America; Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Latin America. It currently has negative earnings. It offers financial self-service solutions and technologies, including automated teller machine outsourcing, ATM security, deposit automation, recycling and payment terminals, and software.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated shares while 52 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 63.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 62.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). 48,166 were reported by Cambridge Inv Advsrs Inc. The Ohio-based Bartlett And Communications Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Us Comml Bank De reported 0% stake. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 2,744 shares. Finance Counselors Inc has invested 0.01% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De invested in 79,411 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 220,777 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 0% or 1.07 million shares. Gotham Asset Management stated it has 0.05% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Wells Fargo Mn reported 136,550 shares stake. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) stated it has 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Citadel owns 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 360,124 shares. 300 are held by Lenox Wealth. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).