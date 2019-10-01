Analysts See $0.24 EPS for Cypress Semiconductor (CY); Oge Energy (OGE) Shorts Lowered By 16.53%

Analysts expect Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report $0.24 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 31.43% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. CY’s profit would be $88.64 million giving it 24.31 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.34. About 3.18 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SAYS DISAGREE WITH THE CONCLUSIONS MADE BY ISS AND GLASS LEWIS IN REGARD TO J. DANIEL MCCRANIE; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home

Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) had a decrease of 16.53% in short interest. OGE’s SI was 4.84M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 16.53% from 5.80 million shares previously. With 1.31M avg volume, 4 days are for Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE)’s short sellers to cover OGE’s short positions. The SI to Oge Energy Corp’s float is 2.43%. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.38. About 877,117 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN; 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Backs FY EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Rev $492.7M; 27/04/2018 – OGE: OGE Launches Institute for Ethics in Government Learning Portal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 59 investors sold Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Ltd Llc owns 130,354 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Ftb Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Aperio Gp Limited Com reported 113,975 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 6.15M are held by Tcw Gru. Auxier Asset Mgmt stated it has 13,725 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability holds 20,200 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fil Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 473,437 shares. Moreover, First Republic Invest has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 23,711 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 96,854 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alpine Associates Inc has 5.06 million shares for 3.31% of their portfolio. Ls Advisors Lc accumulated 30,016 shares. Moreover, Aqr Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 146,584 shares. Smithfield Communications has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Liberty Tax Agrees To Pay 44% More For Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Sierra Wireless Looks Too Cheap to Ignore – The Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CY) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cypress Semiconductor has $23.8500 highest and $15.5000 lowest target. $19.68’s average target is -15.68% below currents $23.34 stock price. Cypress Semiconductor had 5 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, May 30. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, June 4.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, makes, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.62 billion. It operates in two divisions, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division and Memory Products Division. It has a 27.05 P/E ratio. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller , analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreen and fingerprint reader products; USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards; and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy and ZigBee radios, and WICED development platforms for the Internet of things (IoT).

More notable recent OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “OGE Energy declares $0.3875 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. OGE Energy has $4900 highest and $37 lowest target. $44.25’s average target is -2.49% below currents $45.38 stock price. OGE Energy had 5 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Goldman Sachs. Mizuho maintained the shares of OGE in report on Friday, September 20 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, September 6. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, September 27.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services well-known provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company has market cap of $9.08 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. It has a 22.47 P/E ratio. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.