Analysts See $-0.24 EPS for Carbon Black, Inc. (CBLK); Banc Funds Co Lifted Tristate Capital Holdings (TSC) Position

Analysts expect Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) to report $-0.24 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 44.19% from last quarter’s $-0.43 EPS. After having $-0.28 EPS previously, Carbon Black, Inc.’s analysts see -14.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 204,663 shares traded. Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) has declined 23.92% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CBLK News: 23/05/2018 – Carbon Black’s Colleen Grounds and Melanie Holterhoff Named to CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 28/05/2018 – THAI CARBON BLACK PCL TCB.BK – FY SALES 7,324 MLN BAHT VS 5,040 MLN BAHT; 23/05/2018 – Carbon Black’s Colleen Grounds and Melanie Holterhoff Named to CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 28/05/2018 – THAI CARBON BLACK PCL TCB.BK – FY PROFIT FROM CONT OPS 2,282 MLN BAHT VS 2,293 MLN BAHT; 23/05/2018 Symantec’s Woes Could Be Carbon Black’s Blessing as Ratings Loom; 30/05/2018 – Exabeam Announces Strategic Integration with Carbon Black

Banc Funds Co Llc increased Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. (TSC) stake by 3.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banc Funds Co Llc acquired 49,300 shares as Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. (TSC)’s stock rose 1.34%. The Banc Funds Co Llc holds 1.35M shares with $27.48M value, up from 1.30 million last quarter. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. now has $575.79M valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.61. About 42,958 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 14.34% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.77% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 20/04/2018 – TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC TSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 22/05/2018 – TriState Cap Announces Public Offering of Common Stk by Selling Hldrs; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 04/05/2018 – TriState Cap Closes Acquisition of About $1.06B of Columbia Partners Assets; 24/05/2018 – TriState Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 13/03/2018 TriState Cap Commences Perpetual Preferred Stk Offering; 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tristate Holdings Ltd; 20/04/2018 – DJ TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSC); 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q Rev $37.3M

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased Tri City Bankshares Corporation (TRCY) stake by 29,700 shares to 107,270 valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Presidio Bank (PDOB) stake by 25,000 shares and now owns 51,044 shares. Bank First National Corporation (BFNC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TSC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 0.09% more from 20.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortina Asset Management Lc stated it has 627,830 shares. State Street Corporation owns 680,587 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 12,356 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 11,549 shares stake. Buckingham Asset Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 10,000 shares. Us Retail Bank De accumulated 3,854 shares. 1492 Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 1.89% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 109,299 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Legal General Gru Pcl reported 4,611 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Com invested in 0% or 18,968 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd invested 0.06% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Stephens Ar reported 0.1% stake. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 19,688 shares. Shaker Lc Oh reported 10,690 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. First Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 25,130 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,143 activity. Dolan James J. bought $100,000 worth of stock. Casey Helen Hanna had bought 20,000 shares worth $500,000. Shares for $26,400 were bought by Demas David J on Friday, June 14. On Friday, February 1 Seidel Richard B. bought $51,743 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) or 2,500 shares.

