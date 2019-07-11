Analysts See $0.24 EPS for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB); Shorts at Mfa Financial (MFA) Raised By 22.98%

Mfa Financial Inc (NYSE:MFA) had an increase of 22.98% in short interest. MFA’s SI was 3.93 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 22.98% from 3.20 million shares previously. With 2.05M avg volume, 2 days are for Mfa Financial Inc (NYSE:MFA)’s short sellers to cover MFA’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.25. About 2.75M shares traded or 31.81% up from the average. MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has declined 4.83% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 29/05/2018 – Sputnik: #SyrianArmy doesn’t need permission from US to attack terrorists – MFA; 07/03/2018 MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 13/03/2018 – #BREAKING: #Russia MFA spox Zakharova: Not a single British media will continue to be working in Russia if they shut down @RT_com; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q Net $83.4M; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q EPS 20c; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $53.2 MLN VS $66.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 18C (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws MFA 2004A Loc Govt Ln Prog Rev Bnd Rtg; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 24/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. to Participate in Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MFA Financial, Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.55% more from 335.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 10,250 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,315 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Com accumulated 62,982 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) has 62 shares. 367,020 are owned by Crawford Counsel. Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.98% invested in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) for 209,532 shares. Zebra Capital Lc invested in 0.17% or 44,470 shares. 443,389 are owned by Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Serv Corp invested in 946 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% or 2.14M shares. Oppenheimer & holds 82,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Republic Inv Mgmt reported 10,324 shares. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 4.19 million shares. Thornburg Investment Management Incorporated has 35.01 million shares for 2.46% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 163,787 shares.

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.27 billion. The firm invests in residential mortgage assets, including agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), residential whole loans, and credit risk transfer securities. It has a 10.79 P/E ratio. The Company’s MBS are secured by hybrid mortgages, adjustable-rate mortgages, and 15 year and longer-term fixed rate mortgages, as well as by mortgages that have interest rates that reset more frequently.

