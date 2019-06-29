Analysts See $0.24 EPS for Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (BCRH); Burney Co Increased Yum Brands (YUM) Stake

Burney Co increased Yum Brands Inc (YUM) stake by 7.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burney Co acquired 3,956 shares as Yum Brands Inc (YUM)’s stock rose 7.53%. The Burney Co holds 59,865 shares with $5.98 million value, up from 55,909 last quarter. Yum Brands Inc now has $33.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $110.67. About 3.87M shares traded or 160.46% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 23/04/2018 – The partnership opens doors for parent company Yum Brands, which has been working hard to revitalize Pizza Hut; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY

Analysts expect Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) to report $0.24 EPS on July, 30 after the close.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. BCRH’s profit would be $2.10 million giving it 6.86 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s analysts see 14.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.59. About 5,963 shares traded. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) has declined 36.19% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.62% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRH News: 18/05/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE – PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF 1.00 EURO PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE – AGREES TO ACQUIRE 100% OF KNAUER HOLDING GMBH & CO. KG AND ITS GENERAL PARTNER, KNAUER HOLDING VERWALTUNGS-GMBH; 24/04/2018 – Blue Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 19 Days; 20/04/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE – TAKES OVER PACKAGING SPECIALIST KNAUER-UNIPLAST; 26/03/2018 – Blue Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 18 Days; 25/04/2018 – Staude Capital: Calls for Orderly Windup of Blue Capital Alternative Income Fund; 09/03/2018 Blue Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 33% to 10 Days; 18/05/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE FY CONSOLIDATED SALES ROSE 47% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO € 141.8 MILLION; 20/04/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE – SEES TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 30/04/2018 – Blue Capital Reinsurance 1Q EPS 6c

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market. The company has market cap of $57.78 million.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity. Gibbs David W had sold 19,436 shares worth $1.83M. $1.32M worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was sold by Creed Greg. Shares for $259,808 were sold by Lowings Anthony. Domier Tanya L bought $249,888 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Friday, February 8.

