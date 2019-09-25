Analysts See $0.24 EPS for AVX (AVX); Cato (the) Class A (CATO) SI Decreased By 19.13%

Analysts expect AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) to report $0.24 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 44.19% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. AVX’s profit would be $40.59 million giving it 15.89 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, AVX Corporation’s analysts see -25.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.25. About 232,389 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 20/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 20 / 2018 – () AVX Corporation (Olean Advanced Products) – Western Region; 05/04/2018 – AVX Introduces New Ultra-Broadband Resistors; 03/05/2018 – AVX Releases New High-Performance MLO Band-Pass Filters for RF/Microwave Applications; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q Net $31.8M; 27/04/2018 – AVX is Showcasing High-Temperature Capacitor Solutions at HiTEC 2018; 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q EPS 19C; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q EPS 19c; 04/04/2018 – AVX: A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC; 14/05/2018 – AVX Celebrates the Continuing Success of the ChemCam on NASA’s Curiosity Rover, Which is Enabled in Part by 630 AVX; 03/04/2018 – AppViewX Brings in Enhanced Automation, Extended Cloud Support and Faster Troubleshooting in AVX 12.3 Release

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and supplies various passive electronic components, interconnect devices, and related products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.58 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Passive Components, Kyocera Electronic Devices , and Interconnect. It has a 9.53 P/E ratio. The Passive Components segment primarily offers surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, RF thick and thin film components, surface mount and leaded tantalum capacitors, surface mount and leaded film capacitors, ceramic and film power capacitors, super capacitors, EMI filters, thick and thin film packages of multiple passive integrated components, varistors, thermistors, inductors, and resistive products.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories in the southeastern United States. The company has market cap of $439.58 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail and Credit. It has a 12.76 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s stores and e-commerce Website offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags for women.

