Analysts See $0.24 EPS for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG); Nexpoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Sellers Decreased By 1.69% Their Shorts

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of United States primarily in Southeastern United States and Texas. It currently has negative earnings. The firm focuses on directly or indirectly acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing well-located Class A and B multifamily properties.

Among 2 analysts covering NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NexPoint Residential has $41 highest and $41 lowest target. $41’s average target is -3.55% below currents $42.51 stock price. NexPoint Residential had 7 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital.

Among 2 analysts covering Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ:ATSG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Air Transport Services Gr had 5 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) earned “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Positive” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Susquehanna.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold Air Transport Services Group, Inc. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forest Hill Cap Ltd reported 1.01% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Capital Fund Mngmt stated it has 12,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Redwood Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 14,084 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp reported 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Voya Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Oberweis Asset Management Inc accumulated 11,500 shares. 1,302 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Carroll Associate reported 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Axiom Intll Invsts Lc De, Connecticut-based fund reported 102,754 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Company invested in 1.49M shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability has 95,190 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Aldebaran reported 51,650 shares. Ipg Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 630,024 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 289,198 shares.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, airline operations, and aircraft maintenance and other support services to the air cargo transportation and package delivery industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. The firm owns and leases cargo aircraft, such as Boeing 767, 757, and 737 aircraft to airlines and other customers. It has a 26.73 P/E ratio. It also provides airline activities to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

