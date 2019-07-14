Analysts See $0.23 EPS for Valley National Bancorp (VLY); Tobam Decreased Symantec (SYMC) Holding By $7.82 Million

Tobam decreased Symantec Corp (SYMC) stake by 16.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tobam sold 355,586 shares as Symantec Corp (SYMC)’s stock declined 15.33%. The Tobam holds 1.80 million shares with $41.34M value, down from 2.15 million last quarter. Symantec Corp now has $15.81B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 13.34 million shares traded or 60.98% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT- PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT,IN CONSIDERATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT,SYMANTEC TO SETTLE DISPUTES,DISMISS ACTIONS AGAINST CO WITH PREJUDICE; 14/03/2018 – DigiCert Replacement of Symantec-Issued Certificates Reaches Milestone; Millions of SSL Certificates have been Issued in Antici; 12/04/2018 – SYMANTEC & NTT SECURITY REPORT PLANNED WEB PARTNERSHIP; 14/05/2018 – Symantec shed 33 percent and roughly $6 billion in shareholder value Friday after announcing an internal audit; 10/05/2018 – Symantec tanks after it says internal probe may delay annual report; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC’S INVESTOR BRIEFING CALL AT 4:30PM ET; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.46; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SAYS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES; 21/05/2018 – Norton by Symantec to Release Fast, Secure Connected Home Wi-Fi Router in Australia; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO HOST A CALL TO PROVIDE MORE INFO ON INVESTIGATION

Analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to report $0.23 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 4.55% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. VLY’s profit would be $76.31 million giving it 11.84 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, Valley National Bancorp’s analysts see 4.55% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.89. About 1.04 million shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) has declined 20.39% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $32.3; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 26/04/2018 – VALLEY NATIONAL 1Q EPS 12C; 05/04/2018 – Golden Valley Bank Reports Strong Growth, Earnings and Dividend; 03/05/2018 – JETPAY CORP SAYS ON APRIL 30, UNIT ENTERED INTO SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH VALLEY NATIONAL BANK – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Golden Valley Bank’s President & CEO, Mark Francis and Tom Lando Awarded Small Business Advocates of the Year; 14/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Is Coming for Canada’s Burgeoning Tech Scene; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Net $42M; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il owns 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 14,650 shares. Vanguard Inc invested in 0.06% or 67.46M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg owns 0.05% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 2.43 million shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 12,023 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 0.13% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 30,000 shares. Franklin Resource holds 27.23 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 25,138 shares stake. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.05% or 872,486 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Grp Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 12,700 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.01% or 130,113 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 15,679 shares. 1,511 are owned by Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Andra Ap reported 0.12% stake. Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 0.12% stake.

Among 4 analysts covering Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Symantec Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Mizuho on Monday, June 17 to “Buy”. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 11. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 10 report. The rating was initiated by Mizuho with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, April 8.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.47 million activity. Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L. sold $422,327 worth of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) on Thursday, February 14. Kapuria Samir also sold $1.05 million worth of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $129.82 million for 30.44 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SYMC, MYL, YELP – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 12, 2019 : TMUS, ABEV, SYMC, SNAP, T, BSX, BX, HAL, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, INTC – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Symantec News: SYMC Stock Rockets Higher on Broadcom Buzz – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Symantec Analyst Says Cybersecurity Company’s Investors Would Benefit From Broadcom Buyout – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Broadcom’s Rumored $15-Billion Acquisition Of Symantec Makes Sense – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Tobam increased Cia De Minas Buenaventur (NYSE:BVN) stake by 242,358 shares to 1.75M valued at $30.24M in 2019Q1. It also upped Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) stake by 40,996 shares and now owns 77,000 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding firm for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company has market cap of $3.61 billion. The firm operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management divisions. It has a 11.34 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

More notable recent Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 06/26/2019: PAYX,VIRT,VLY,ORIT – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Valley National Bancorp (VLY) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Dropped The Ball On Generac Holdings (GNRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Valley National Bancorp Announces Transfer Of Stock Listing To Nasdaq – PR Newswire” with publication date: September 24, 2018.