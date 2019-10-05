Analysts See $0.23 EPS for Tricon Capital Group Inc. (TCN); U S Physical Therapy (USPH) Has 1.37 Sentiment

U S Physical Therapy Inc (USPH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.19, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 92 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 67 decreased and sold their holdings in U S Physical Therapy Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 12.64 million shares, up from 12.57 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding U S Physical Therapy Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 52 Increased: 64 New Position: 28.

Analysts expect Tricon Capital Group Inc. (TSE:TCN) to report $0.23 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 34.29% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. T_TCN’s profit would be $45.02 million giving it 11.02 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Tricon Capital Group Inc.’s analysts see -8.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 675,553 shares traded or 60.19% up from the average. Tricon Capital Group Inc. (TSE:TCN) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tricon Capital Group Inc. is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The company has market cap of $1.99 billion. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects. It has a 13.59 P/E ratio. The business objective of the firm is to invest for investment income and capital appreciation through its principal investment business and to earn fee income through private funds and advisory business.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. The Company’s clinics provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. It has a 71.36 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned and operated 540 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 42 states; and managed 20 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups.

Analysts await U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. USPH’s profit will be $8.88 million for 45.48 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.35% negative EPS growth.

Bard Associates Inc holds 4.06% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. for 66,405 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 100,637 shares or 1.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 1.43% invested in the company for 209,405 shares. The Massachusetts-based Ironwood Investment Management Llc has invested 1.24% in the stock. Alphaone Investment Services Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,618 shares.