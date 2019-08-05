Analysts See $-0.23 EPS for Tilray, Inc. (TLRY); Franco-nevada (FNV) Shorts Decreased By 7.28%

Analysts expect Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) to report $-0.23 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 35.29% from last quarter’s $-0.17 EPS. After having $-0.27 EPS previously, Tilray, Inc.’s analysts see -14.81% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $42.09. About 652,081 shares traded. Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) has risen 78.72% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.72% the S&P500.

Franco-nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) had a decrease of 7.28% in short interest. FNV’s SI was 2.42M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.28% from 2.61 million shares previously. With 531,800 avg volume, 5 days are for Franco-nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV)’s short sellers to cover FNV’s short positions. The stock increased 2.76% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $92.01. About 316,092 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M

Among 2 analysts covering Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franco-Nevada had 7 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9 to “Equal-Weight”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream firm in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Africa. The company has market cap of $17.26 billion. The firm also has interests in silver; platinum group metals, including palladium; other minerals, including base metals, iron ore, coal, and industrial and miscellaneous minerals; and gas and oil properties. It has a 122.84 P/E ratio. As of March 21, 2017, it had a portfolio of 259 mineral assets and 80 gas and oil assets.

Among 2 analysts covering Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Tilray had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

