Analysts See $0.23 EPS for SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (SORL); Harbert Fund Advisors Cut By $2.17 Million Its Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) Position

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) stake by 15.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc analyzed 217,400 shares as Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG)'s stock rose 6.22%. The Harbert Fund Advisors Inc holds 1.19M shares with $12.78 million value, down from 1.40M last quarter. Bluerock Residential Grw Rei now has $260.82 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 6,936 shares traded. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) has risen 30.71% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.71% the S&P500.

Analysts expect SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) to report $0.23 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 34.29% from last quarter's $0.35 EPS. SORL's profit would be $4.44 million giving it 3.41 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, SORL Auto Parts, Inc.'s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $3.135. About 22,395 shares traded. SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) has declined 32.26% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.26% the S&P500.

SORL Auto Parts, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $60.52 million. It operates through two divisions, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems. It has a 4.54 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of products covering 65 categories and approximately 2000 specifications in automotive brake systems that are principally used in various types of commercial vehicles, such as trucks and buses.

