Analysts See $0.23 EPS for SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (SORL); Cal Maine Foods Has 1.11 Sentiment

Analysts expect SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) to report $0.23 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 34.29% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. SORL’s profit would be $4.44 million giving it 3.54 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, SORL Auto Parts, Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.26. About 53,384 shares traded or 39.83% up from the average. SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) has declined 32.26% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SORL News: 02/04/2018 – SORL AUTO PARTS INC SORL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $450 MLN; 15/05/2018 – SORL AUTO PARTS INC SORL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $450 MLN; 02/04/2018 – SORL Auto Parts 4Q EPS 15c; 02/04/2018 – SORL Auto Parts Sees FY EPS $1.26-EPS $1.00; 02/04/2018 – SORL Auto Parts Sees FY18 Sales $450M; 15/05/2018 – SORL Auto Parts Backs FY18 Rev $450M; 02/04/2018 – SORL Auto Parts 4Q Revenues From the Domestic OEM Customers $38.3M; 15/05/2018 – SORL Auto Parts 1Q EPS 43c; 15/05/2018 – SORL AUTO PARTS INC – REITERATED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET SALES OF $450 MLN AND NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $28 MLN; 02/04/2018 SORL Auto Parts Reports Record Annual Net Sales With a 40.1% Increase in the 2017 Year

Cal Maine Foods Inc (CALM) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 92 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 83 sold and reduced holdings in Cal Maine Foods Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 28.88 million shares, down from 29.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cal Maine Foods Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 56 Increased: 68 New Position: 24.

SORL Auto Parts, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $62.93 million. It operates through two divisions, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems. It has a 4.72 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of products covering 65 categories and approximately 2000 specifications in automotive brake systems that are principally used in various types of commercial vehicles, such as trucks and buses.

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.91. About 470,687 shares traded or 14.15% up from the average. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) has declined 11.03% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CALM News: 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods CEO: Good Demand, More Exports — Commodity Comment; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC – BASED ON 2017 HARVESTED CROPS, EXPECT TO HAVE AN AMPLE SUPPLY OF CO’S PRIMARY FEED INGREDIENTS FOR BALANCE OF FISCAL YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cal-Maine Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALM); 17/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. to Participate in Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference; 16/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC – CO WAS NOTIFIED AFTER CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON APRIL 13, 2018, BY ROSE ACRE FARMS OF SEYMOUR, INDIANA, OF A VOLUNTARY EGG RECALL; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Group LLC Exits Position in Cal-Maine; 26/04/2018 – Cal-Maine at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE 3Q EPS $1.99, EST. $1.26; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods 3Q EPS Boosted 72c by Tax Benefit

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc holds 5.08% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. for 119,825 shares. Keating Investment Counselors Inc owns 136,980 shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nuance Investments Llc has 2.36% invested in the company for 1.02 million shares. The Kansas-based Dean Capital Management has invested 1.63% in the stock. Sprott Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 104,294 shares.