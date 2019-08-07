Analysts See $-0.23 EPS for Ooma, Inc. (OOMA); White Mountains Insurance Group LTD (WTM)’s Sentiment Is 0.96

White Mountains Insurance Group LTD (WTM) investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 77 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 80 decreased and sold stock positions in White Mountains Insurance Group LTD. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 2.69 million shares, up from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding White Mountains Insurance Group LTD in top ten stock positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 65 Increased: 55 New Position: 22.

Analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to report $-0.23 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 21.05% from last quarter’s $-0.19 EPS. After having $-0.19 EPS previously, Ooma, Inc.’s analysts see 21.05% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 15,060 shares traded. Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) has declined 16.74% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical OOMA News: 06/03/2018 – Ooma Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 19c; 14/03/2018 – Ooma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 05/03/2018 – OOMA INC – VOXTER’S REVENUE AND ECONOMIC TERMS OF TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED; 06/03/2018 – OOMA INC OOMA.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $-0.01, REV VIEW $123.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – OOMA INC OOMA.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.13 TO $0.23; 06/03/2018 – Ooma 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 22/05/2018 – OOMA INC OOMA.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $-0.18, REV VIEW $124.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – OOMA INC OOMA.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $124.5 MLN TO $127 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Ooma Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 05/03/2018 – OOMA AGREES TO BUY VOXTER, PROVIDER OF ADVANCED UCAAS SOLUTIONS

Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company has market cap of $234.32 million. The firm offers Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system for small businesses; and Business Promoter, a service that helps businesses generate new customer leads. It currently has negative earnings. Ooma Office consists of an on-premise appliance and an Ooma Linx end-point device, which wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones to the user's high-speed Internet connection.

Among 2 analysts covering Ooma (NYSE:OOMA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ooma had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by FBR Capital.

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership holds 14.9% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. for 26,838 shares. Wallace Capital Management Inc. owns 81,312 shares or 10.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. has 8.08% invested in the company for 28,110 shares. The Minnesota-based Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc has invested 3.49% in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 39,849 shares.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in engages in insurance, reinsurance, and insurance services businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.37 billion. The firm operates through OneBeacon and HG Global/BAM divisions. It has a 18.12 P/E ratio. The OneBeacon segment underwrites professional liability and other specialized coverages for the healthcare industry, such as excess insurance, and excess of loss or HMO reinsurance; multi-line package and tuition reimbursement insurance; commercial surety bonds; and professional liability coverages for architects and engineers, and various customer groups.