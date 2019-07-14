Analysts See $-0.23 EPS for Libbey Inc. (LBY); RealPage, Inc. (RP) Had 5 Bulls

Analysts expect Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) to report $-0.23 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.41 EPS change or 227.78% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. After having $-0.20 EPS previously, Libbey Inc.’s analysts see 15.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.81% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.62. About 278,865 shares traded or 43.75% up from the average. Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) has declined 62.97% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.40% the S&P500. Some Historical LBY News: 01/05/2018 – Libbey Sees 2018 Sales Growth in Low-Single Digits; 01/05/2018 – Libbey Sees 1H Sales Growth in Low-Single Digits; 21/05/2018 – LIBBEY INC – REMAIN “COMMITTED” TO CO’S 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Libbey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBY); 01/05/2018 – Libbey 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 01/05/2018 – Libbey 1Q Rev $182.7M; 01/05/2018 – Libbey Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$55M; 26/03/2018 Libbey Short-Interest Ratio Rises 134% to 15 Days; 21/05/2018 – Libbey Suspends Quarterly Cash Dividend To Further Prioritize Debt Reduction And Strategic Investments; Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 09/05/2018 – Libbey Short-Interest Ratio Rises 78% to 19 Days

Among 6 analysts covering Realpage (NASDAQ:RP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Realpage had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The stock of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) earned “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Tuesday, February 26. J.P. Morgan maintained RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. JMP Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $80 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. See RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Keefe Bruyette \U0026 Woods 74.0000

28/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Neutral New Target: $60 Initiates Coverage On

26/02/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $80 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $64 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $64 Maintain

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.11 billion. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. It has a 172.65 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $50.37 million activity. Seren Capital – Ltd. had sold 150,000 shares worth $8.42 million on Tuesday, June 4. WINN STEPHEN T had sold 150,000 shares worth $7.99M.

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $64.57. About 334,342 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RealPage, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial Corp accumulated 148 shares. 9,080 are held by Massmutual Fsb Adv. 37 are owned by Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd. Synovus holds 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 157 shares. Brown Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.02% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 8,891 shares. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 0% or 467 shares. 871,263 are held by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Glob Endowment Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.09% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Woodstock invested 0.09% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Pitcairn, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,530 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 314,241 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 293,470 are owned by Redwood Investments Llc. Mackenzie Finance has invested 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold Libbey Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 12.90 million shares or 13.34% less from 14.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Limited owns 15,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And owns 486,781 shares. Brigade Capital Management Lp reported 2.41 million shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. State Street Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,460 shares. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 94,005 shares. Spark Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) for 71,300 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) for 436,184 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al has 0.01% invested in Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) for 53,092 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 288 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 78,616 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 1,225 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY). Moreover, Menta Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0% in Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY). 712,296 were accumulated by Spitfire Lc.

Libbey Inc. designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products worldwide. The company has market cap of $36.09 million. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars, mixing bowls, and washing machine windows. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides ceramic dinnerware products comprising plates, bowls, platters, cups, saucers, and other tabletop accessories; metal flatware consisting of knives, forks, spoons, and serving utensils; and metal hollowware, which consists of serving trays, pitchers, and other metal tabletop accessories.