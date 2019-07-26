Analysts See $0.23 EPS for HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY); Staar Surgical Co Has 1.03 Sentiment

Analysts expect HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) to report $0.23 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 15.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. HMSY’s profit would be $20.03 million giving it 36.80 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, HMS Holdings Corp.’s analysts see 27.78% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $33.86. About 590,996 shares traded or 17.87% up from the average. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 50.87% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 27/03/2018 – REG-The Swedish version of HMS Network’s Annual Report 2017 is now available on www.hms.se/investors; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – IS PLANNING SALE OF UP TO 15 PERCENT OF SILESIAN COAL INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF COMPANIES S.A; 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q Rev $141.4M; 26/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SEES CAPEX IN NEXT 2-3 YEARS AT ABOUT RUB 2.5 BLN – MANAGEMENT; 07/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS CORP HMSY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $18; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 BACKLOG: RUB 44.2 BN (+84% YOY); 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS COMPANY’S LONG-TERM DIVIDENDS POLICY STAYS UNCHANGED – HMS TARGETS TO PAY OUT TOTAL DIVIDENDS IN REGION OF 50 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – SALE OF UP TO 15 PERCENT OF SILESIAN TO CARBO FUNDING AG IS SUBJECT TO SUCCESS OF CARBO FUNDING AG’S BOND TRANSACTION; 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 14C; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP SAYS LONG-TERM DIV POLICY STAYS UNCHANGED

Staar Surgical Co (STAA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 77 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 75 decreased and sold stock positions in Staar Surgical Co. The investment managers in our database now hold: 37.67 million shares, down from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Staar Surgical Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 59 Increased: 53 New Position: 24.

Among 2 analysts covering Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Hms Holdings Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Canaccord Genuity. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) rating on Friday, February 22. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Hold” rating and $34 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold HMS Holdings Corp. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 80.06 million shares or 3.48% more from 77.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,115 were accumulated by Eqis Capital Mgmt Inc. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 11,463 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 215,973 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo invested in 0.02% or 81,900 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 281,458 shares. Parkside Finance State Bank And Tru reported 0% stake. Lincoln Natl reported 0.01% stake. The New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.02% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Stephens Ar reported 29,167 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% stake. 199,686 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase. Envestnet Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Systematic Lp has 0.04% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Raymond James Assocs invested 0% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Barclays Public Ltd owns 93,722 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.95 billion. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. It has a 42.86 P/E ratio. The company's services also enable clients to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. The firm provides Visian implantable collamer lenses to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It has a 237.98 P/E ratio. It also offers minimally invasive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including foldable IOLs for use in minimally invasive cataract surgical procedures; aspheric IOLs that produce a clearer image than traditional spherical lenses; and nanoFLEX IOL, a single piece collamer aspheric optic, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery.

Broadwood Capital Inc holds 44.97% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company for 10.74 million shares. Pura Vida Investments Llc owns 294,842 shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Millrace Asset Group Inc. has 1.4% invested in the company for 48,357 shares. The New York-based Bridger Management Llc has invested 1.39% in the stock. Quantum Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 72,655 shares.

Analysts await STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. STAA’s profit will be $4.60M for 76.75 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by STAAR Surgical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

