Analysts See $0.23 EPS for HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY); Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Sentiment Is 1.22

Analysts expect HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) to report $0.23 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 15.00% from last quarter's $0.2 EPS. HMSY's profit would be $20.03M giving it 36.91 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, HMS Holdings Corp.'s analysts see 27.78% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.96. About 379,804 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 50.87% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.44% the S&P500.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.96 billion. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. It has a 42.99 P/E ratio. The company's services also enable clients to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance.

Among 2 analysts covering Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Hms Holdings Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Oppenheimer maintained HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) rating on Friday, February 22. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $41 target. The stock of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 92.68 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $185.35. About 819,728 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) has risen 20.86% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $67.07 billion. The firm offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. It has a 37.97 P/E ratio. It also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, lotions, powders, creams, bath/shower products, candles, and soaps; and hair care products consisting of shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary services and products.