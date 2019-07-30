Analysts See $0.23 EPS for Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV); Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund Has 1.04 Sentiment

Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund Inc (RNP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.25, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 28 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 27 cut down and sold holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund Inc. The funds in our database reported: 7.57 million shares, down from 8.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 15 Increased: 23 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) to report $0.23 EPS on August, 30.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 76.92% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. SUPV’s profit would be $21.15 million giving it 8.35 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s analysts see 35.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.68. About 594,371 shares traded. Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) has declined 71.27% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPV News: 21/05/2018 – GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. REPORTS 1Q18 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS; 12/04/2018 – Grupo Supervielle S.A. to Expand Its Capital Markets and Investment Banking Business; 06/04/2018 Grupo Supervielle S.A. Agrees To Acquire Auto Loan Company Micro Lending S.A; 27/04/2018 – Grupo Supervielle Announces Filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/04/2018 – Grupo Supervielle S.A. to Expand Its Captal Markets and Investment Banking Business; 06/04/2018 – GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. AGREES TO BUY AUTO LOAN CO. MICRO; 12/04/2018 – Grupo Supervielle: Roberto Garcia Guevara to Lead the Rollout of the Strategy; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Supervielle Expands Into the Car Loan Segment

Grupo Supervielle S.A., a financial services holding company, provides banking services and products in Argentina. The company has market cap of $706.25 million. The firm operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services divisions. It has a 6.45 P/E ratio. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

More notable recent Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Grupo Supervielle, Grupo Financiero Galicia, and Pampa Energia Stocks All Popped 10% or More Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Grupo Supervielle, Grupo Financiero Galicia, and BBVA Banco Frances Stocks All Plunged Today – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Grupo Supervielle S.A. Stock Popped 23% This Morning – Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mercadolibre, YPF SA, and Grupo Supervielle SA Stocks All Dropped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 30, 2018.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

More notable recent Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RNP: A Conservative Income CEF That Surprisingly Consistently Beats The S&P 500 – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RNP: A Way Too Late Bet On The Real Estate Market – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a) – PRNewswire” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a) – PRNewswire” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CEF RNP: Looking Attractive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 01, 2018.

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. holds 4.07% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. for 1.24 million shares. Camelot Portfolios Llc owns 395,648 shares or 3.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wespac Advisors Llc has 1.2% invested in the company for 84,281 shares. The Iowa-based Dubuque Bank & Trust Co has invested 0.99% in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 497,639 shares.

The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.27. About 276,476 shares traded or 78.12% up from the average. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) has risen 9.39% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.96% the S&P500.