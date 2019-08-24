Analysts See $0.23 EPS for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII); Shorts at Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) Raised By 5.04%

Dentsply Sirona Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) had an increase of 5.04% in short interest. XRAY’s SI was 4.75M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.04% from 4.52M shares previously. With 1.62 million avg volume, 3 days are for Dentsply Sirona Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)’s short sellers to cover XRAY’s short positions. The SI to Dentsply Sirona Inc’s float is 2.16%. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.67. About 1.06 million shares traded. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) has risen 14.17% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.17% the S&P500. Some Historical XRAY News: 06/05/2018 – Dentsply 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 26/03/2018 – Dentsply Sirona: Planning to Incur Additional Investments, Expenses; 06/05/2018 – Dentsply Sirona Sees FY18 EPS $2.55-EPS $2.65; 26/03/2018 – DENTSPLY SIRONA REPORTS PURCHASE OF TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS PROVID; 26/03/2018 – Dentsply Sirona: Deal Will Be Slightly Dilutive to EPS in 2018, 2019; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DENTSPLY North America LLC – new award 01/15/2018 – 01/14/2023 – 65IIC; 06/04/2018 – DOXA AB DOXA.ST – UNIT DOXA DENTAL AB SIGNS PRIVATE LABEL CONTRACT WITH DENTSPLY SIRONA; 06/03/2018 Dentsply Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 13; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 26/03/2018 – DENTSPLY SIRONA – PLANNING TO INCUR ADDITIONAL INVESTMENTS, EXPENSES WHICH WILL BE SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE TO OVERALL EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018 AND 2019

Analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to report $0.23 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 4.55% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. GIII’s profit would be $11.26 million giving it 21.60 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s analysts see -8.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.84% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 415,582 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-III Outlook Falls Short of Forecasts — Market Mover; 30/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson And G-III Apparel Partner For Apparel In Asia — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in G-III Apparel; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $218M-$227M; 22/03/2018 – G-III APPAREL 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 17C; 22/03/2018 – G-III Sales, Profits Jump as Donna Karan Brands Latest to Go Fur-Free; 22/03/2018 – GIII SEES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 2C TO 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.0C; 05/03/2018 G-III Apparel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.98 TO $2.08; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.13, REV VIEW $3.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since May 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $888,638 activity. Another trade for 3,697 shares valued at $202,152 was bought by Key Daniel P. The insider HOLDEN BETSY D bought $150,439. $536,047 worth of stock was bought by LUCIER GREGORY T on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 126,026 shares or 12.44% less from 143,929 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Mkts owns 53,272 shares. Cardinal Mngmt holds 1.03% of its portfolio in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) for 72,754 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Dentsply Sirona has $57 highest and $49 lowest target. $52’s average target is 0.64% above currents $51.67 stock price. Dentsply Sirona had 13 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Robert W. Baird. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 4 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, March 18.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.49 billion. It operates through two divisions, Dental and Healthcare Consumables; and Technologies. It has a 109.7 P/E ratio. The firm provides dental consumable products, including endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprising dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.09 million activity. GOLDFARB MORRIS also bought $1.03 million worth of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) shares.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets men's and women's apparel. The company has market cap of $972.42 million. It operates in two divisions, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. It has a 7.11 P/E ratio. The company's products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 47.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Cap Mngmt Group Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 990,614 shares. First Mercantile Trust Co has 0.05% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). 14,140 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Fort Washington Advisors Oh reported 380,000 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 14,137 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Strs Ohio owns 14,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smithfield Trust has 0% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Blackrock owns 6.24 million shares. Personal Cap Advsr holds 118,158 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 30,816 shares. Macquarie holds 153,107 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cim Mangement Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,636 shares. Menta Ltd Llc has 0.22% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Missouri-based Parkside Bank Trust has invested 0.01% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Among 5 analysts covering G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. G-III Apparel Group has $55 highest and $3700 lowest target. $44’s average target is 121.44% above currents $19.87 stock price. G-III Apparel Group had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 22 with “Hold”. Needham maintained G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) rating on Friday, March 22. Needham has “Buy” rating and $55 target. B. Riley & Co maintained the shares of GIII in report on Monday, August 19 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was initiated by Bank of America with “Buy”.

