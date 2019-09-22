Analysts See $-0.23 EPS for Century Aluminum Company (CENX); 22ND Century Group (XXII)’s Sentiment Is 1.38

22ND Century Group Inc (XXII) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 33 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 24 cut down and sold equity positions in 22ND Century Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 25.45 million shares, up from 23.12 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding 22ND Century Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 17 Increased: 22 New Position: 11.

Analysts expect Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) to report $-0.23 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 1,250.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, Century Aluminum Company’s analysts see 35.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.18. About 1.42M shares traded or 25.58% up from the average. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 44.35% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Century Aluminum Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENX); 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL HOLD OFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS FOR CANADA AND MEXICO WHILE NEGOTIATING NAFTA AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 – U.S. ITC MAKES FINAL FINDING U.S. INDUSTRY HARMED BY CHINA ALUMINUM FOIL IMPORTS; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Expects Losses Arising From These Events, Less Deductibles, Will Be Covered by Insurance; 13/03/2018 – COLUMN-Aluminium through the looking glass after Trump’s tariffs: Andy Home; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Was Forced to Temporarily Stop Production on One of Its Three Potlines; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. WILL BE DOING RECIPROCAL TAX PROGRAM AT SOME POINT; 03/04/2018 – Century Aluminum CEO ‘extremely confident’ exemptions won’t deaden Trump tariffs impact; 09/03/2018 – Century Aluminum Section 232 Conference Call Announcement; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Says Facility’s Other Two Potlines Were Unaffected

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company has market cap of $296.57 million. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.08% of its portfolio in 22nd Century Group, Inc. for 220,000 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owns 2.30 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Boston Family Office Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 100,000 shares. The New Hampshire-based Charter Trust Co has invested 0.02% in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 68,782 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $190,048 activity.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company has market cap of $638.26 million. It produces standard grade and value-added primary aluminum products; and carbon products, such as anodes and cathodes. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold Century Aluminum Company shares while 36 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.77% more from 46.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Com invested in 48,042 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Qs Invsts Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 267 shares. Gamco Et Al has 0% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 40,000 shares. Elm Ridge Management Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 191,407 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Co accumulated 41,040 shares. Principal Finance Group Inc stated it has 398,902 shares. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Cibc World Mkts invested 0.04% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,474 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P invested in 7.32 million shares. Retail Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Blackrock holds 0% or 7.42 million shares. Fisher Asset Management Lc reported 1.41 million shares.

