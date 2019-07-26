Analysts See $0.23 EPS for Cascades Inc. (CAS); Cna Financial (CNA) Shorts Increased By 14.03%

Cna Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) had an increase of 14.03% in short interest. CNA’s SI was 495,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 14.03% from 434,800 shares previously. With 382,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Cna Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA)’s short sellers to cover CNA’s short positions. The SI to Cna Financial Corporation’s float is 1.78%. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $48.57. About 101,616 shares traded. CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) has declined 1.99% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CNA News: 26/04/2018 – CNA Financial Expects D. Craig Mense to Officially Transition CFO Role to James Anderson During 3Q 2018; 16/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 08/05/2018 – CNA: Centrica plc: Directorate change; 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL FARM LOBBY CNA ESTIMATES IT WILL TAKE 6 MONTHS TO A YEAR FOR PRODUCERS TO RECOVER -STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 30/04/2018 – CNA FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.03, EST. 91C; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 26/04/2018 – CNA FINANCIAL CORP – MENSE WILL REMAIN WITH CNA THROUGH HIS RETIREMENT DATE; 12/05/2018 – MALAYSIA TO RELEASE ANWAR IBRAHIM FROM PRISON ON TUESDAY: CNA; 13/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US

Analysts expect Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) to report $0.23 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 20.69% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. T_CAS’s profit would be $21.54M giving it 13.38 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Cascades Inc.’s analysts see 64.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.31. About 124,396 shares traded. Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does CNA Financial Corporation’s (NYSE:CNA) Past Performance Indicate A Weaker Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does CNA Financial Corporation’s (NYSE:CNA) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cna Financial Corporation (CNA) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CNA Financial To Report Second Quarter 2019 Results And Host Conference Call On August 5 – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CNA Appoints Jeremy Winter to Senior Vice President, Chicago Branch Manager – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.19 billion. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group Non-Core, and Corporate & Other Non-Core divisions. It has a 15.37 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold CNA Financial Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 268.58 million shares or 0.31% less from 269.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 130,942 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) for 10,275 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). 9,692 are held by Moors Cabot. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 0.18% in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Westpac accumulated 0% or 8,544 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has 68,312 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Mkts accumulated 5,172 shares. Blair William Il has invested 0% in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Pnc Financial Serv Group Inc accumulated 59 shares or 0% of the stock. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 20,305 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 51,200 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 19,032 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited stated it has 101,919 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 165 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Cascades (TSE:CAS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Cascades had 5 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) earned “Buy” rating by National Bank Canada on Friday, March 1. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by IBC. Desjardins Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Scotia Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12.5 target in Thursday, February 28 report. IBC maintained the shares of CAS in report on Sunday, February 24 with “Hold” rating.

Cascades Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It has a 60.94 P/E ratio. It makes coated recycled and virgin boxboards, and containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

More notable recent Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) news were published by: Juniorminingnetwork.com which released: “Newmont Goldcorp Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Junior Mining Network” on July 25, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “How Much Could Goldcorp And Nevada Deals Help Newmont In Q2 2019? – Forbes” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Leidos: A Unique Defense Contractor – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Boeing Reports Second-Quarter Results – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Martin Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.