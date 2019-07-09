Analysts See $0.23 EPS for Cascades Inc. (CAS); Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) Shorts Raised By 71.43%

Analysts expect Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) to report $0.23 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 20.69% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. T_CAS’s profit would be $21.24 million giving it 12.95 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Cascades Inc.’s analysts see 64.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.91. About 73,647 shares traded. Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) had an increase of 71.43% in short interest. CLBS’s SI was 27,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 71.43% from 16,100 shares previously. With 40,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s short sellers to cover CLBS’s short positions. The stock increased 5.95% or $0.1506 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6806. About 32,599 shares traded. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) has declined 22.87% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CLBS News: 22/03/2018 – CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES – CONFIDENT THAT CASH BALANCES, ADDITIONAL GRANT FUNDING WILL ALLOW IT TO FUND ITS CURRENT BUSINESS PLAN BEYOND 2019; 06/03/2018 Caladrius Biosciences Acquires an Exclusive License to a Late Stage CD34+ Cell Therapy Program for the Treatment of Refractory; 07/05/2018 – Caladrius Biosciences to Participate at the 15th International Symposium on Cardiovascular Regeneration and Repair; 10/04/2018 – Caladrius Biosciences Receives SAKIGAKE Expedited Review Designation in Japan for CLBS12 for Treating Critical Limb Ischemia; 19/04/2018 – DJ Caladrius Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLBS); 06/03/2018 – CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES INC – IN EXCHANGE, SHIRE WILL RECEIVE UNDISCLOSED UP-FRONT CONSIDERATION, MILESTONES AND A ROYALTY ON PRODUCT SALES; 06/03/2018 – CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES ACQUIRES AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO A LATE STAGE CD34+ CELL THERAPY PROGRAM FOR THE TREATMENT OF REFRACTORY ANGINA; 06/03/2018 – CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES BUYS AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO A LATE STAGE; 08/03/2018 – CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES REPORTS INTERIM ANALYSIS FOR PHASE 2 T-REX TRIAL OF CLBS03 FOR TYPE 1 DIABETES; 22/03/2018 – Caladrius Biosciences 4Q Loss/Shr 29c

Among 4 analysts covering Cascades (TSE:CAS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Cascades had 5 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, February 24 by IBC. Desjardins Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12 target in Friday, March 1 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by IBC. National Bank Canada maintained Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) rating on Friday, March 1. National Bank Canada has “Buy” rating and $11 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Scotia Capital.

Cascades Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It has a 58.96 P/E ratio. It makes coated recycled and virgin boxboards, and containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products.