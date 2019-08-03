Analysts See $0.23 EPS for Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ); Haemonetics Has 0.93 Sentiment

Haemonetics Corp (HAE) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 105 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 113 reduced and sold equity positions in Haemonetics Corp. The funds in our database now have: 48.86 million shares, down from 49.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Haemonetics Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 82 Increased: 67 New Position: 38.

Analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to report $0.23 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 11.54% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. CSIQ’s profit would be $13.63 million giving it 23.70 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $-0.29 EPS previously, Canadian Solar Inc.’s analysts see -179.31% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $21.8. About 507,727 shares traded. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has risen 62.13% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CSIQ News: 16/04/2018 – Canadian Solar completed sale of 80.6 MWp solar energy project in Brazil to Global Power Generation; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Solar Sees 2Q Rev $690M-$730M; 26/03/2018 – Exclusive – Canadian Solar eyes Aussie purchase; 12/04/2018 – Canadian Solar and EDF Renewables Win IJGlobal Latin America Multisourced Deal of the Year Award for Pirapora I Solar Project; 10/04/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR GETS 364 MWP SOLAR PROJECTS IN BRAZIL; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – KEPCO PARTNERED WITH CORPORATE PARTNERSHIP FUND, KOREAN PRIVATE EQUITY FUND ALSO KNOWN AS COPA FUND, TO MAKE DEAL; 15/05/2018 – RECURRENT ENERGY – PRUDENTIAL CAPITAL GROUP WILL PROVIDE A $106.7 MLN DEBT FACILITY FOR PROJECT; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR COMMISSIONED FIRST SOLAR POWER PROJECT IN AFRICA; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Solar 1Q Rev $1.42B; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR INC. LOSES BID FOR DELAY IN TARIFFS ON PANELS

Among 4 analysts covering Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Canadian Solar had 6 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, February 11 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 22 by UBS. The stock of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by J.P. Morgan.

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Module and Energy. It has a 7.46 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

More notable recent Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CSIQ vs. FSLR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Wins Solar PV Project in Brazil Auction – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Canadian Solar Shares Jumped 12.5% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “38 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian Solar Announces Commercial Operation on Its First Third Party EPC Project in Vietnam – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $121.58. About 387,891 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) has risen 26.96% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Rev $234M; 06/04/2018 – FDA: HAEMONETICS RECALLS SOME LOTS OF ACRODOSE PLUS,PL SYSTEMS; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4th Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Names Said Bolorforosh Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 SHR $1.50 – $1.80; 16/03/2018 Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 TOTAL REV GROWTH 3 PCT TO 5 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Exits Position in Haemonetics; 20/04/2018 – DJ Haemonetics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAE); 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q REV. $233.6M, EST. $227.0M

More notable recent Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Setback For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gemphire Explodes, Lilly’s Nasal Low Blood Sugar Drug – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Note On Haemonetics Corporation’s (NYSE:HAE) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Analysts await Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 6.78% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HAE’s profit will be $32.29M for 48.25 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Haemonetics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $8.91 million activity.

Healthcor Management L.P. holds 4.8% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation for 1.36 million shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owns 134,260 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jackson Square Partners Llc has 0.79% invested in the company for 1.66 million shares. The New York-based American Capital Management Inc has invested 0.65% in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 144,927 shares.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company has market cap of $6.23 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It has a 116.9 P/E ratio. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma clients to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products.