Analysts See $-0.23 EPS for Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (ANIX); Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Holding By $37.93 Million

Analysts expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to report $-0.23 EPS on September, 6.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 23.33% from last quarter’s $-0.3 EPS. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, Anixa Biosciences, Inc.’s analysts see 76.92% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.0566 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4866. About 54,126 shares traded. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) has risen 41.27% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.27% the S&P500.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) stake by 24.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 948,225 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Oaktree Capital Management Lp holds 2.90 million shares with $118.80 million value, down from 3.85M last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor now has $205.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.11% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.11. About 5.98 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. develops, acquires, and licenses emerging technologies in the areas of biotechnology. The company has market cap of $90.17 million. The firm develops Cchek, a platform for non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of various cancers, including breast, lung, colon, melanoma, ovarian, liver, thyroid, pancreatic, appendiceal, uterine, osteosarcoma, leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, vulvar, and prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops immuno-therapy drugs for the treatment of cancer.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased Itau Unibanco H (NYSE:ITUB) stake by 1.06M shares to 12.06M valued at $106.29M in 2019Q1. It also upped Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) stake by 97,018 shares and now owns 528,618 shares. Telecom Argentina Sa (NYSE:TEO) was raised too.