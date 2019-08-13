Analysts See $-0.23 EPS for AC Immune SA (ACIU); Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)

Analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to report $-0.23 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 15.00% from last quarter’s $-0.2 EPS. After having $0.84 EPS previously, AC Immune SA’s analysts see -127.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.96% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $5.33. About 100,036 shares traded. AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) has declined 39.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIU News: 23/04/2018 – AC Immune Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 30; 15/03/2018 AC Immune prepares for a first in human study of a promising positron emission tomography (PET) tracer for Parkinson’s disease; 05/04/2018 – AC Immune Announces the Selection of Tau Small Molecules for Clinical Development in Alzheimer’s disease; 02/05/2018 – AC Immune 1Q Adj Loss/Shr CHF0.19; 20/03/2018 – AC Immune reports full-year 2017 financial results – successful first year as a public company; 30/04/2018 – AC Immune at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors Today; 02/05/2018 – AC Immune 1Q Loss/Shr CHF0.20; 05/04/2018 – AC IMMUNE ANNOUNCES SELECTION OF TAU SMALL MOLECULES FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT IN ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE; 25/04/2018 – AC Immune Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 2; 27/04/2018 – AC Immune Announces Results of Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting

Among 4 analysts covering Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Brixmor Property has $20 highest and $17 lowest target. $18’s average target is -5.26% below currents $19 stock price. Brixmor Property had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 30. The stock of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 5. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. See Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) latest ratings:

19/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $17.5000 New Target: $18.0000 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $17 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $17 Maintain

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. The company has market cap of $360.11 million. The Company’s SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as Alzheimer's , Parkinson's, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.66 billion. As of March 31, 2013, the firm owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. It has a 16.06 P/E ratio. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares while 73 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 287.58 million shares or 4.18% more from 276.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 359,213 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 32,328 shares. 10.52 million are held by Massachusetts Fin Svcs Company Ma. Private Advisor Group Ltd Llc stated it has 22,826 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein L P reported 0.04% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Foster And Motley owns 236,742 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Aqr Management Limited Com reported 875,046 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Liability reported 2.3% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). 19,038 were reported by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher &. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 214,439 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 111,000 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated owns 1.08M shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 31,734 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Manhattan has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

