Analysts See $0.22 EPS for YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (YPF); SLC AGRICOLA SA SPONSORED AMERICAN DEPOS (SLCJY) Shorts Decreased By 62.5%

Analysts expect YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report $0.22 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. YPF’s profit would be $83.65 million giving it 20.94 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $-0.54 EPS previously, YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima’s analysts see -140.74% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.43. About 684,747 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 15/03/2018 – Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies; 09/05/2018 – YPF TO HOLD FUEL PRICE RISES AFTER AGREEMENT W/GOVT: YPF; 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO; 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES PRODUCTION FALLING BY 2%-3% IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q EBITDA ARS36.49B, EST. ARS20.63B (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS

SLC AGRICOLA SA SPONSORED AMERICAN DEPOS (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) had a decrease of 62.5% in short interest. SLCJY’s SI was 300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 62.5% from 800 shares previously. With 2,800 avg volume, 0 days are for SLC AGRICOLA SA SPONSORED AMERICAN DEPOS (OTCMKTS:SLCJY)’s short sellers to cover SLCJY’s short positions. It closed at $4.86 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

SLC AgrÃ­cola S.A. produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company has market cap of $909.98 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Agricultural Production and Land Investments. It has a 3.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include soybean, corn, cotton, wheat, sunflower, sugarcane, ethanol, and corn seeds.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold YPF Sociedad Anónima shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.