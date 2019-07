Analysts See $0.22 EPS for YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (YPF); SLC AGRICOLA SA SPONSORED AMERICAN DEPOS (SLCJY) Shorts Decreased By 62.5%

Analysts expect YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) to report $0.22 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. YPF’s profit would be $83.65 million giving it 20.94 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $-0.54 EPS previously, YPF Sociedad Anónima’s analysts see -140.74% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.43. About 684,747 shares traded. YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 15/03/2018 – Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies; 09/05/2018 – YPF TO HOLD FUEL PRICE RISES AFTER AGREEMENT W/GOVT: YPF; 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO; 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES PRODUCTION FALLING BY 2%-3% IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q EBITDA ARS36.49B, EST. ARS20.63B (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS

SLC AGRICOLA SA SPONSORED AMERICAN DEPOS (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) had a decrease of 62.5% in short interest. SLCJY’s SI was 300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 62.5% from 800 shares previously. With 2,800 avg volume, 0 days are for SLC AGRICOLA SA SPONSORED AMERICAN DEPOS (OTCMKTS:SLCJY)’s short sellers to cover SLCJY’s short positions. It closed at $4.86 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More important recent SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SLC Agrícola: Planned Deforestation Could Contradict Buyers’ ESG Policies – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “SLC Agrícola S.A. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “SLC Agricola Closer To Dirt Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2016. More interesting news about SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SLC AgríCola: Cerrado Deforestation Poses Risks To Revenue And Farmland Assets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2017.

SLC Agrícola S.A. produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company has market cap of $909.98 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Agricultural Production and Land Investments. It has a 3.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include soybean, corn, cotton, wheat, sunflower, sugarcane, ethanol, and corn seeds.

More notable recent YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About BlackBerry Limited (BB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “YPF $3B damages case to proceed, U.S. Supreme Court rules – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “YPF SA reports NYSE:YPF – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold YPF Sociedad Anónima shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Service Automobile Association owns 0.03% invested in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) for 902,343 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt has 3,673 shares. Northern invested in 821,823 shares or 0% of the stock. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF). Mirae Asset Glob Limited stated it has 320,184 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Serengeti Asset Mgmt L P holds 100,000 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF). Deltec Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 13,500 shares. Caxton Lp accumulated 14,711 shares. Van Eck Assoc reported 1,357 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF). Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF). Raymond James & Assocs has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) for 29,625 shares. Washington-based Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF). Sei Investments holds 0% or 3,163 shares.