Analysts See $0.22 EPS for YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (YPF); Professional Diversity Network (IPDN) Shorts Lowered By 1.28%

Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN) had a decrease of 1.28% in short interest. IPDN’s SI was 130,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.28% from 132,300 shares previously. With 24,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s short sellers to cover IPDN’s short positions. The SI to Professional Diversity Network Inc’s float is 14.07%. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.15. About 1,811 shares traded. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) has risen 17.34% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.91% the S&P500.

Analysts expect YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report $0.22 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. YPF’s profit would be $86.53 million giving it 19.10 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $-0.54 EPS previously, YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima’s analysts see -140.74% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 727,148 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions; 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES DANIEL GONZALEZ CEO; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 13/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 08/05/2018 – Argentina strikes deal with oil companies to freeze fuel prices; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 26/04/2018 – OIL ARB: Argentina’s YPF Is Said to Sell Cruz Del Sur for May; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the gas and oil upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company has market cap of $6.61 billion. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas . It has a 5.38 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs, Tennessee-based fund reported 296 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 326,600 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Gam Hldg Ag invested 0.13% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Alpine Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 42,713 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 57,400 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Boston Prtnrs owns 186,321 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Fmr reported 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 0.01% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Js Capital Ltd Com invested in 0.22% or 73,000 shares. Knighthead Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 3.55% or 1.37M shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein L P has 0.02% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 10,300 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group Incorporated reported 0.22% stake. Bamco New York invested in 0.24% or 4.04M shares.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc

