Analysts See $0.22 EPS for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH); Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) Sellers Increased By 8.53% Their Shorts

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) had an increase of 8.53% in short interest. EVFM’s SI was 240,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 8.53% from 221,700 shares previously. With 142,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s short sellers to cover EVFM’s short positions. The SI to Evofem Biosciences Inc’s float is 1%. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.15. About 3,487 shares traded. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) has risen 117.94% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 117.94% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to report $0.22 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.38 EPS change or 63.33% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. VSH’s profit would be $31.97 million giving it 19.45 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.’s analysts see -38.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. About 397,658 shares traded. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 32.14% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.14% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 01/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology to Highlight Leading Military-Qualified and COTS Resistors and Tantalum Capacitors at CMSE 2018; 08/03/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Announces Support for Commercial MLCCs Being Discontinued by Certain Suppliers; 10/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New Ruggedized ENYCAP™ Energy Storage Capacitors for Long Life and High Moisture Resistance; 21/03/2018 – Next-Generation Vishay Intertechnology Miniature IR Receivers Provide Improved Sensitivity, Noise Suppression, and Pulse-Width Accuracy; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Sees 2Q Rev $740M-$780M; 30/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New SensorXplorer™ Starter Kit; 21/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology High Speed PIN Photodiode Offers Enhanced Sensitivity for Visible Light, Enables Slim Sensor Designs for; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q Net $62.4M; 07/03/2018 – New Vishay Intertechnology Miniaturized Gate Drive Transformers in Planar Package Save Space Over Traditional Winding; 25/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Introduces lndustry’s First IHLP® lnductor Series Qualified to MIL-STD-981 Class S for Space-Grade Applications

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. The company has market cap of $237.19 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. shares while 81 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 124.24 million shares or 2.19% less from 127.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability holds 99,616 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 303,135 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv accumulated 62,462 shares. 813,296 are held by Royal National Bank Of Canada. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 0.02% or 109,585 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). James Incorporated stated it has 0.12% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Bowling Port Management Limited Liability Com invested in 88,863 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Grp Incorporated One Trading L P reported 72 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership accumulated 60,919 shares. 153,538 are held by Rbf Cap Limited Company. Dupont Mgmt holds 0.07% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) or 187,570 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0.01% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 204,184 shares.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $2.49 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: MOSFETs, Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors & Inductors, and Capacitors. It has a 8.39 P/E ratio. The MOSFETs segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.