Analysts See $-0.22 EPS for Roku, Inc. (ROKU); Amedisys, Inc. (AMED) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to report $-0.22 EPS on August, 7 after the close.After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Roku, Inc.’s analysts see 144.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.82% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $105.13. About 10.86 million shares traded. Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has risen 136.09% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 131.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ROKU News: 24/04/2018 – ROKU – WILL “SOON” MAKE ENHANCED VOICE SEARCH FEATURE AVAILABLE TO ROKU USERS IN UK; 24/05/2018 – ROKU INC – FYFIELD WILL HAVE A THREE-YEAR TERM ON BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – Roku Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE IS AVAILABLE FOR A 7-DAY FREE TRIAL, FOLLOWED BY A SUBSCRIPTION FEE OF $4.99 A MONTH OR $49.99 A YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Roku Channel Will Be Available As App On Select Samsung Smart TVs In The U.S. This Summer — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – ROKU INC – SANYO ROKU TVS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE SOON IN CANADA; 24/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ANNOUNCED ARRIVAL OF ROKU STREAMING STICK+ IN CANADA; 24/05/2018 – ClikiaTV Announces Roku Private Channel “clikiacorp”, Updates to App Across All Platforms; 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 09/05/2018 – Roku reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results

Among 6 analysts covering Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Amedisys had 12 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $120 target in Thursday, March 21 report. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, May 2. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of AMED in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. Craig Hallum maintained the shares of AMED in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, February 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Benchmark to “Hold”. See Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $144.0000 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $140.0000 Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $145 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $115 New Target: $120 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $133 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $145 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Hold New Target: $124 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold Amedisys, Inc. shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Brown Advisory Inc invested in 1,925 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Cortina Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 83,355 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Cap Fund Mgmt holds 0.01% or 10,138 shares. The California-based Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech has invested 0.01% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Asset Mgmt One Ltd owns 0% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 4,112 shares. Sivik Glob Health Limited Liability Corp holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 20,000 shares. Bluecrest Capital holds 2,951 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 1,727 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 43,128 shares. Tower Capital Llc (Trc) holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 100,798 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Lc, New York-based fund reported 15,950 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsr Inc holds 0% or 3,281 shares in its portfolio.

Amedisys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.39 billion. It operates through three divisions: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. It has a 36.9 P/E ratio. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

The stock increased 0.90% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $137.05. About 421,900 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 54.80% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 02/05/2018 – Amedisys Closes on Acquisition Expanding Personal Care to Tennessee; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ASSOCIATED HOME CARE; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED)

Among 3 analysts covering Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Roku had 16 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, February 25. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Guggenheim downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 4 report.