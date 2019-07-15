Analysts See $0.22 EPS for Repligen (RGEN); 1 Analysts Bullish Packaging of America (PKG)

Among 2 analysts covering Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Packaging of America had 7 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $10000 target in Friday, April 26 report. The stock of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, June 24. See Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $106 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Hold Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $109.0000 Initiates Coverage On

26/04/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $100.0000 Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Analysts expect Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) to report $0.22 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 37.50% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. RGEN’s profit would be $10.56M giving it 97.16 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Repligen Corporation’s analysts see -21.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.5. About 253,391 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 60.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Repligen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGEN); 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN FY REV. GUIDANCE RAISED TO $182-$188M, EST. $183.6M; 28/03/2018 Repligen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q EPS 8c; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $182 MLN TO $188 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To EPS 32c-EPS 36c; 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.18 billion. The companyÂ’s Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging. It has a 11.72 P/E ratio. This segment also produces packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold Packaging Corporation of America shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Fincl owns 625 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 0.02% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 71,997 shares. Lifeplan Financial Gru Inc reported 3,586 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 49,630 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Co invested 0.05% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Meritage has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Federated Investors Pa invested in 0% or 11,865 shares. 116,500 were reported by Icon Advisers Com. 462,542 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Inc. Grimes & owns 90,620 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd Company has 2,200 shares. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn invested in 0.07% or 2.50 million shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 1.32M shares. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.08% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG).

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At Packaging Corporation of Americaâ€™s (NYSE:PKG) 19% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Paper Cuts: KeyBanc Downgrades International Paper, Westrock, Packaging Corp. Of America – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Packaging Corporation Of America (PKG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.21% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $97.15. About 991,227 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48

More notable recent Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Repligen Gained 62.9% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Positive Readouts From Adamas And Ironwood, Sesen Bio To Offer Shares, Stoke Therapeutics Debut – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Repligen’s (NASDAQ:RGEN) Share Price Gain Of 273% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. Economy Likely to Sustain Longest Expansion: 5 Top Picks – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Chiasma To Join R3K Index, EU Rejects Amgen’s Osteoporosis Drug Application, Karuna IPO – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.