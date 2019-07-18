Analysts See $0.22 EPS for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (OZM); Northrop Grumman (NOC) Sentiment Is 1.18

Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 340 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 287 sold and reduced stakes in Northrop Grumman Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 136.92 million shares, down from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Northrop Grumman Corp in top ten holdings increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 247 Increased: 223 New Position: 117.

Analysts expect Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) to report $0.22 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 120.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. OZM’s profit would be $10.95 million giving it 25.57 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.55 EPS previously, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s analysts see -60.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $22.5. About 24,523 shares traded. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) has declined 5.24% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OZM News: 05/04/2018 – U.S. JUDGE HOLDS OUT PROSPECT OF SCUTTLING OCH-ZIFF PLEA DEAL; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF EST. AUM ABOUT $32.7B AS OF MAY 1, UP $.4B VS APRIL 1; 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Mgmt 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF 1Q ADJ DISTRIBUTABLE EPS 8C; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT IS SAID TO CLOSE ASIA FUND; 17/04/2018 – Och-Ziff Management Appoints Thomas M. Sipp Chief Fincl Officer; 22/03/2018 – RPT-Och-Ziff exec to start new unit under fund giant Millennium; 22/03/2018 – Maiya Keidan: Och-Ziff executive to start new unit under fund giant Millennium; 17/04/2018 – OCH ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT NAMES THOMAS M. SIPP CFO; 17/04/2018 – OZ Management Appoints Thomas M. Sipp Chief Financial Officer

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $21,355 activity. The insider Elisha Erez sold 1,758 shares worth $21,355.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 11,300 shares or 99.98% less from 68.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caz Invs Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 11,100 shares. Knott David M stated it has 0% in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM).

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It has a 94.94 P/E ratio. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, firms and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, strike, logistics and modernization, and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to government and commercial clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $54.59 billion. It has three divisions: Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services. It has a 17.15 P/E ratio. The Aerospace Systems segment designs, develops, integrates, and produces manned aircraft, autonomous systems, spacecraft, high-energy laser systems, microelectronics, and other systems/subsystems.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $321.51. About 35,254 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 09/04/2018 – Post-Bulletin: Loss of classified satellite reportedly blamed on Northrop Grumman; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program; 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 25/04/2018 – NOC SEES FY EPS $15.40 TO $15.65, SAW $15 TO $15.25; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 17/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top-secret Zuma satellite; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Net $739M; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Sees FY EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65

R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc holds 4.17% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation for 1,700 shares. Canal Insurance Co owns 40,093 shares or 3.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cadinha & Co Llc has 3.12% invested in the company for 59,159 shares. The New Hampshire-based American Trust Investment Advisors Llc has invested 2.63% in the stock. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 14,696 shares.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.64 EPS, up 18.07% or $0.71 from last year’s $3.93 per share. NOC’s profit will be $787.87 million for 17.32 P/E if the $4.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.30% negative EPS growth.