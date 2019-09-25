Analysts See $0.22 EPS for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY); Marriott Vacations Worldwide Has 0.85 Sentiment

Analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) to report $0.22 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 15.79% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. NFBK’s profit would be $10.84M giving it 18.01 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Northfield Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 29.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $15.85. About 139,291 shares traded or 12.91% up from the average. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 100 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 118 cut down and sold positions in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 34.78 million shares, down from 36.93 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 92 Increased: 67 New Position: 33.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $334,785 activity.

Analysts await Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 46.48% or $0.66 from last year’s $1.42 per share. VAC’s profit will be $90.54M for 12.64 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.52% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.29% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $105.17. About 330,212 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) has declined 13.38% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Sees 2018 Net $182M-Net $193M; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS RESPONDS TO REGULATORY APPROVAL QUESTION; 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El Paso Downtown/Convention Center; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Agrees to Acquire ILG for About $4.7 Billion; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport — Westshore; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corpor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VAC); 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Pres and CEO Weisz, Chief Fincl and Administrative Officer Geller to Continue in Roles; 17/04/2018 – Top Gun Ventures Expands to Denver with Hire of Laura Marriott; 09/05/2018 – Marriott Aims to Beat Home-Sharing Upstarts at Their Own Game

Lorber David A holds 23.2% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation for 4,710 shares. Frontfour Capital Group Llc owns 96,390 shares or 19.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kerrisdale Advisers Llc has 3.4% invested in the company for 98,642 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Van Berkom & Associates Inc. has invested 2.35% in the stock. Savant Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 164,612 shares.

More notable recent Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Recognized as a 2019 Aon Best Employer in Eight Countries – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Pricing of $350 Million of 4.750% Senior Notes – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Offering of Senior Notes – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Hurricane Dorian approaches: Here’s how hurricanes have hurt Georgia companies (Slideshow) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Raises $250,000 for Local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital at the 22nd Annual Caring Classic Charity Golf Tournament – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands. The company has market cap of $4.58 billion. The firm also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand. It has a 55.7 P/E ratio. It sells points vacation ownership products through Marriott Vacation Club points ownership programs focused in North America and the Asia Pacific; and weeks vacation ownership products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 8 investors sold Northfield Bancorp, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 28.42 million shares or 0.02% more from 28.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 4,116 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY). Int Gru Inc has 0% invested in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY). Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 17,600 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 17,657 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY). Moreover, Howe And Rusling has 0% invested in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY). Jpmorgan Chase And Com invested in 0% or 1.42 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 26,694 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 631,644 were reported by Northern Corporation. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY). 376 were accumulated by Glenmede Trust Na. Sei Invs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28,637 shares. First Trust Advisors L P holds 0% of its portfolio in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) for 35,634 shares.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services and products primarily to individuals and corporate customers. The company has market cap of $780.68 million. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. It has a 20.86 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.