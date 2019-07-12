Analysts See $-0.22 EPS for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE); Taylor Asset Management Has Lowered Celgene (CELG) Stake

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 22.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 55,300 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Taylor Asset Management Inc holds 195,500 shares with $18.44 million value, down from 250,800 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $64.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $91.95. About 1.87 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $BLUE $CELG BCMA CAR-T focus likely on the 2 deaths; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION- COLLABORATION INCLUDES POTENTIAL LICENSE PAYMENTS, MILESTONES, PLUS ADDITIONAL ROYALTIES ON SALES FROM LICENSED PROGRAMS FOR CO; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE CORP EXERCISED RIGHT TO EXPAND DEAL FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY THERAPEUTICS USING CO’S AZYMETRIC PLATFORM; 10/04/2018 – NANOBIOTIX : THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER AND NANOBIOTIX HAVE AN AGREEMENT TO RUN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTIC PRE-CLINICAL RESEARCH IN LUNG CANCER COMBINING NBTXR3 AND NIVOLUMAB; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES

Analysts expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) to report $-0.22 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 15.79% from last quarter's $-0.19 EPS. After having $-0.24 EPS previously, Inspired Entertainment, Inc.'s analysts see -8.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 5,563 shares traded. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) has risen 27.72% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.29% the S&P500.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a games technology company, focuses on the development and sale of software systems and digital terminals worldwide. The company has market cap of $201.03 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Service Based Gaming and Virtual Sports. It currently has negative earnings. The SBG segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of services and products through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG)

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 9.38 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 2,467 were reported by Weatherly Asset Mngmt L P. Stephens Ar reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 4,298 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 0.08% or 2,280 shares in its portfolio. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Incorporated holds 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 12,215 shares. American Registered Advisor has invested 0.4% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Roundview Ltd Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 4,971 shares. F&V Capital Management Ltd Co invested in 0.18% or 3,429 shares. Baldwin Mngmt Limited Company has 0.58% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Captrust Fin Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 6,240 shares. Peoples Services Corp reported 80 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt accumulated 285,320 shares. Paloma holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 65,230 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Limited Co holds 0.04% or 42,990 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity. $2.05 million worth of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) shares were sold by LOUGHLIN JAMES J.