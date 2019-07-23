Analysts See $0.22 EPS for IMAX (IMAX); Consolidated Communications Holdings – Commo (CNSL) Shorts Up By 0.2%

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc – Commo (NASDAQ:CNSL) had an increase of 0.2% in short interest. CNSL’s SI was 11.82M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.2% from 11.80M shares previously. With 396,900 avg volume, 30 days are for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc – Commo (NASDAQ:CNSL)’s short sellers to cover CNSL’s short positions. The SI to Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc – Commo’s float is 17.04%. The stock decreased 9.09% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5. About 2.52 million shares traded or 37.05% up from the average. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 54.50% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL)

Analysts expect IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) to report $0.22 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. IMAX’s profit would be $13.52M giving it 23.09 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, IMAX Corporation’s analysts see 83.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.32. About 378,085 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has declined 0.04% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 19/04/2018 – IMAX & CINEPOLIS SIGN NEW FOUR-THEATRE PACT FOR IMAX IN INDIA; 24/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – CO, CINEWORLD RENEW 12-YEAR LEASE TERMS FOR ALL 55 SITES AND EXPECT ALL IMAX WITH LASER SYSTEMS TO BE INSTALLED BETWEEN 2018 AND 2022; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 30/04/2018 – Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War Makes Hollywood History As First Film Shot Entirely With IMAX® Cameras; Grosses $41.5 M; 19/04/2018 – VOX TO OPEN FOUR-SCREEN MULTIPLEX CINEMA IN RIYADH “IN COMING DAYS” INCLUDING FIRST IMAX SCREEN; 19/04/2018 – Daphne Guinness Debuts Second Album at London’s BFI Imax; 07/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Imax China Holding Inc; 15/05/2018 – IMAX CORP – SALES DEAL FOR A MINIMUM OF 4 NEW IMAX THEATRES IN SAUDI ARABIA; 01/05/2018 – IMAX 1Q REV. $85.0M, EST. $81.6M; 07/05/2018 – AMC CEO: TO INTRODUCE IMAX LASER PROJECTION IN 87 U.S LOCATIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,922 shares or 0% of the stock. Everence Capital Management holds 12,240 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 16,505 shares. Sei Co reported 1,822 shares. The North Carolina-based Bancorp Of America De has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 4.61M shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 50,545 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Vanguard stated it has 7.65M shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 99 shares. Brinker Capital owns 18,662 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2.17 million were accumulated by Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0% or 525 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 73,915 shares. Piedmont accumulated 17,882 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $324.44 million. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, security, cloud, data center, managed and IT, and directory publishing services, as well as engages in equipment sales activities. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells and supports telecommunications equipment, such as key, private branch exchange, IP telephone systems, and other hardware solutions, as well as offers support services to medium and large business customers.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $43,400 activity. $43,400 worth of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) was bought by Udell C Robert JR on Friday, May 24.

Among 4 analysts covering IMAX Corp (NYSE:IMAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. IMAX Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Wednesday, February 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Barrington. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Barrington. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report.