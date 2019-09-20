Analysts See $0.22 EPS for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW); Stifel Financial (SF) Sentiment Is 1.19

Analysts expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to report $0.22 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 18.52% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. FFNW’s profit would be $2.27M giving it 16.82 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, First Financial Northwest, Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.8. About 19,467 shares traded or 9.40% up from the average. First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) has declined 16.97% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FFNW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Northwest Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFNW); 26/04/2018 – First Fincl Northwest Net Loans Receivable $991.1M at March 31; 02/04/2018 First Financial Northwest Declines Most in More Than Six Years; 26/04/2018 – First Financial Northwest, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend 14 Percent to $0.08 per Share; 26/04/2018 – FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST INC – NET LOANS RECEIVABLE INCREASED TO $991.1 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $988.7 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 26/04/2018 – First Fincl Northwest 1Q EPS 66c; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 26/04/2018 – First Fincl Northwest Raises Quarterly Dividend to 8c Vs. 7c

Stifel Financial Corp (SF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.13, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 117 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 98 sold and trimmed stakes in Stifel Financial Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 58.28 million shares, down from 59.26 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Stifel Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 82 Increased: 77 New Position: 40.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, firms, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company has market cap of $4.00 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. It has a 11.14 P/E ratio. It provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking comprising personal and commercial lending programs.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc holds 3.09% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. for 298,137 shares. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc owns 264,070 shares or 2.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Llc has 2.09% invested in the company for 501,949 shares. The Illinois-based Channing Capital Management Llc has invested 2.06% in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, a Missouri-based fund reported 103,369 shares.

Analysts await Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SF’s profit will be $100.20M for 9.99 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by Stifel Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.64 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 1 investors sold First Financial Northwest, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 4.33 million shares or 0.24% more from 4.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Corp invested in 100,960 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) for 45,873 shares. Jpmorgan Chase &, New York-based fund reported 2,177 shares. Moreover, Legal & General Group Public Limited Co has 0% invested in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW). Clarivest Asset Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW). Vanguard Grp Incorporated owns 0% invested in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) for 365,949 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW). State Street reported 151,524 shares. Bridgeway Cap holds 119,982 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 93,692 are held by Geode Cap Llc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 1,307 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) for 1,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) or 900,770 shares. Zacks Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW).

Since May 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $361,570 activity. PADRICK KEVIN D had bought 6,489 shares worth $97,659.