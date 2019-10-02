Analysts See $0.22 EPS for Endava plc (DAVA); Stage Stores (SSI) Sellers Decreased By 0.11% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to report $0.22 EPS on October, 10.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. DAVA’s profit would be $11.97 million giving it 42.56 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Endava plc’s analysts see -12.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $37.45. About 142,409 shares traded or 96.81% up from the average. Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) has risen 59.14% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.14% the S&P500.

Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) had a decrease of 0.11% in short interest. SSI’s SI was 4.18M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 0.11% from 4.18 million shares previously. With 66,800 avg volume, 63 days are for Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI)’s short sellers to cover SSI’s short positions. The SI to Stage Stores Inc’s float is 16.54%. The stock decreased 17.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $1.55. About 1.63M shares traded or 555.25% up from the average. Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) has declined 65.89% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.89% the S&P500. Some Historical SSI News: 08/03/2018 Stage Stores 4Q Net $5.64M; 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores Sees FY18 Sales $1.6B-$1.64B; 24/05/2018 – Stage Stores 1Q Rev $359.7M; 24/05/2018 – Stage Stores Now Sees Closing Additional 30-35 Department Stores in FY18 Vs Closing 25-30; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES INC – EXPECTS COMPARABLE SALES OF FLAT TO AN INCREASE OF 2.0% IN FY18; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Stage Stores May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER POSITIVE COMPARABLE SALES AND EPS IMPROVEMENT; 24/05/2018 – Stage Stores Raises FY18 Capital Expenditures View to $30M-$35M; 24/05/2018 – STAGE STORES SEES FY CAPITAL SPENDING $30M-$35M VS $30M VIEW; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES 4Q ADJ EPS 45C

Since September 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $227,412 activity. WEBER THORSTEN I also bought $227,412 worth of Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) shares.

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $46.83 million. The Company’s merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website and send program.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.6 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 0.33 in 2019Q1.

Among 2 analysts covering Endava plc American Depositary Shares (each representing one Class A Ordinary Share) (NYSE:DAVA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Endava plc American Depositary Shares (each representing one Class A Ordinary Share) has $4200 highest and $3700 lowest target. $39.50’s average target is 5.47% above currents $37.45 stock price. Endava plc American Depositary Shares (each representing one Class A Ordinary Share) had 3 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) rating on Friday, September 27. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $4200 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $3700 target in Wednesday, May 22 report.