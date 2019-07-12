Analysts See $-0.22 EPS for CorMedix, Inc. (CRMD); TERVEYSTALO OY ORDINARY SHARES FINLAND (TTALF) SI Decreased By 84.21%

Analysts expect CorMedix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) to report $-0.22 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 56.00% from last quarter’s $-0.5 EPS. After having $-0.22 EPS previously, CorMedix, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.63% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 312,461 shares traded. CorMedix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) has risen 582.73% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 578.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CRMD News: 19/03/2018 – CORMEDIX INC – AT DEC 31, 2017, CO HAD $12.0 MLN IN CASH AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS; 09/03/2018 CORMEDIX FILES $70M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/03/2018 – CORMEDIX INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.15; 29/05/2018 – CORMEDIX INC – MORE THAN 75% OF KEY DATA FOR NEUTROLIN PHASE 3 LOCK-IT 100 REVIEWED AND SOURCE-VERIFIED FOR PRE-PLANNED INTERIM ANALYSIS – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – CORMEDIX INC. REPORTS PROGRESS ON LOCK-IT 100 DATA REVIEW AND APPOINTS PAUL CHEW AS CONSULTANT ADVISOR CMO; 19/03/2018 – CORMEDIX 4Q LOSS/SHR 15C

TERVEYSTALO OY ORDINARY SHARES FINLAND (OTCMKTS:TTALF) had a decrease of 84.21% in short interest. TTALF’s SI was 300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 84.21% from 1,900 shares previously. It closed at $10 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. The company has market cap of $209.65 million. The Company’s primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007.

Terveystalo Oyj provides healthcare services in Finland. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. The firm offers versatile and occupational healthcare, and medical and examination services; and laboratory, imaging, and other diagnosis services, as well as insurance and clinical research services through approximately 180 clinics. It has a 16.39 P/E ratio. It serves private individuals, companies and communities, insurance companies, and public sector customers.