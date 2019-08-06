Analysts See $-0.22 EPS for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP); 10 Analysts Bullish Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

Among 15 analysts covering Darden (NYSE:DRI), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Darden had 35 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 3. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Friday, March 22. Robert W. Baird maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Maxim Group. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of DRI in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. See Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) latest ratings:

23/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Keybanc 140.0000

16/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Maxim Group 126.0000

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $146.0000 144.0000

21/06/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Hold New Target: $117 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $120 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $125 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $140 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $126 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Hold New Target: $125 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $130 Maintain

Analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to report $-0.22 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 4.76% from last quarter’s $-0.21 EPS. After having $-0.43 EPS previously, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -48.84% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.53. About 694,165 shares traded. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) has risen 25.00% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRBP News: 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 14/05/2018 – A Requested Update On Corbus Pharmaceuticals; 15/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Solid Rallied While Corbus Witnessed Aggressive Insider Purchases; 18/04/2018 – Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. announces Update on Trade Marks and Patent; 22/05/2018 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals Adds Two Key Executives to Lead its Regulatory and CMC Operations; 16/03/2018 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRBP); 08/05/2018 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of Three Abstracts for Presentation at EULAR 2018 Annual Meeting; 12/03/2018 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals 2017 Loss $32.4M

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Michelin chef set to open high-end Chicago steakhouse in Scottsdale – Phoenix Business Journal” published on August 05, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Jul 19, 2019 – Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on May 31, 2019 – GuruFocus.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Time to Buy Calls on This Restaurant Outperformer – Schaeffers Research” published on July 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble and Other Merrill Lynch Defensive Stock Picks (NYSE: PG) – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $118.02. About 973,782 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold Darden Restaurants, Inc. shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership has 146,045 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. 10,326 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Oppenheimer And Incorporated holds 0.03% or 10,205 shares. Twin Management, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 155,070 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 106,923 shares. Pnc Serv has invested 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Colony Gru Ltd Llc accumulated 1,715 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel accumulated 2,500 shares. 4,334 are owned by Alpha Windward. Buckingham Capital Management has invested 0.3% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Valley National Advisers accumulated 0% or 29 shares. Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 1,700 shares. Wesbanco National Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Mackenzie Financial stated it has 46,688 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Willis Investment Counsel holds 183,900 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $14.53 billion. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. It has a 20.75 P/E ratio.

Among 4 analysts covering Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (NASDAQ:CRBP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings has $38 highest and $18 lowest target. $27’s average target is 388.25% above currents $5.53 stock price. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Monday, June 24. H.C. Wainwright maintained Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) rating on Wednesday, March 13. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $24 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Monday, March 18.