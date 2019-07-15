Analysts See $-0.22 EPS for Celestica Inc. (CLS); EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ORDINARY SHARES (EUTLF) Shorts Up By 2.62%

EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) had an increase of 2.62% in short interest. EUTLF’s SI was 160,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.62% from 156,400 shares previously. With 37,300 avg volume, 4 days are for EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EUTLF)’s short sellers to cover EUTLF’s short positions. It closed at $18.2 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) to report $-0.22 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 257.14% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. After having $0.88 EPS previously, Celestica Inc.’s analysts see -125.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.67. About 42,463 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 Celestica Files Form 20-F; 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions; 18/04/2018 – Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The firm offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, and after-market repair and return services. It has a 6.91 P/E ratio. The Company’s services and products are used in various applications, such as servers, networking and telecommunications equipment, storage systems, optical equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, healthcare products and applications, semiconductor equipment, and industrial and alternative energy products.