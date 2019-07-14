Analysts See $-0.22 EPS for Celestica Inc. (CLS); Entergy (ETR) Covered By 4 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Entergy (NYSE:ETR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Entergy had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $91 target in Tuesday, February 12 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $10500 target. The stock of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, February 21. Wells Fargo maintained Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) rating on Thursday, February 21. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $105 target. The stock of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, June 7. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by UBS. See Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) to report $-0.22 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 257.14% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. After having $0.88 EPS previously, Celestica Inc.’s analysts see -125.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.63. About 95,089 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Rev $1.5B; 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Celestica Files Form 20-F; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The firm offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, and after-market repair and return services. It has a 6.88 P/E ratio. The Company’s services and products are used in various applications, such as servers, networking and telecommunications equipment, storage systems, optical equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, healthcare products and applications, semiconductor equipment, and industrial and alternative energy products.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $705,120 activity. 8,000 Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) shares with value of $705,120 were sold by Marsh Andrew S.

