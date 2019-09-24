Analysts See $0.22 EPS for BankFinancial (BFIN); First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. First Majestic Silver has $11.5000 highest and $5.8 lowest target. $8.50’s average target is -19.05% below currents $10.5 stock price. First Majestic Silver had 6 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold”. The stock of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 19 by H.C. Wainwright. B. Riley & Co maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, September 9 report. See First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) latest ratings:

Analysts expect BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) to report $0.22 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. BFIN’s profit would be $3.38M giving it 13.72 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, BankFinancial Corporation’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.07. About 23,330 shares traded. BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has declined 18.92% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN); 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019

More notable recent BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should You Worry About BankFinancial Corporation's (NASDAQ:BFIN) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance" on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "There's A Lot To Like About BankFinancial Corporation's (NASDAQ:BFIN) Upcoming 0.7% Dividend – Yahoo Finance" published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is BankFinancial Corporation's (NASDAQ:BFIN) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance" on April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.74, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold BankFinancial Corporation shares while 15 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.32 million shares or 1.09% more from 10.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Gru accumulated 0% or 51,800 shares. 857,861 are held by Vanguard Inc. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 105,313 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1,457 shares or 0% of the stock. Pdts Prtn Ltd Company has 16,500 shares. Ameritas Prtn Incorporated accumulated 1,183 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company has 411,429 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 1.40M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0% or 4,920 shares. Blackrock reported 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 0% stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Co reported 71,600 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 21,463 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street holds 407,356 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 0.1% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) for 252,072 shares.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding firm for BankFinancial, F.S.B. that provides commercial, family, and personal banking services and products in Illinois. The company has market cap of $185.56 million. The firm accepts various deposits products including savings, NOW, checking, money market, certificates of deposit, IRAs, and other retirement accounts. It has a 12.81 P/E ratio. It also offers investment and business loans, such as multi-family, nonresidential real estate, commercial, and construction and land loans, as well as commercial leases; consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit.

The stock increased 4.06% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 6.18M shares traded or 11.35% up from the average. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has risen 44.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.92% the S&P500.

Another recent and important First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Voxeljet receives NYSE noncompliance notice – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver projects in Mexico. The company has market cap of $2.14 billion. The firm owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, and the La Guitarra Silver Mine. It currently has negative earnings. It also holds interests in the Plomosas Silver Project situated in Sinaloa State; La Luz Silver Project located in San Luis Potosi State; Jalisco group of Properties situated in various mining districts in Jalisco, Mexico; Ermitano Silver Project; and La Joya Silver Project in the city of Durango, Mexico.