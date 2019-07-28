Analysts See $0.22 EPS for Apache (APA); White Mountains Insurance Group LTD (WTM) Sentiment Is 0.96

Analysts expect Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) to report $0.22 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 56.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. APA’s profit would be $82.70M giving it 27.19 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Apache Corporation’s analysts see 120.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.93. About 4.45 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 26.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp Capital Guidance of $3 Billion Remains Unchanged for 2018; 19/03/2018 – APACHE – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES WITH RIGHTS TO INCREASE COMMITMENTS UP TO US$5.0 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Federal Register: HEARTH Act Approval of Apache Tribe of Oklahoma Indian Lands Leasing Act of 2017 Regulations; 23/03/2018 – APACHE REPORTS SIGNIFICANT NEW DISCOVERY AT GARTEN PROSPECT IN; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Adjusted EBITDAX Was $1.1 Billio; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream Holdings: Apache Will Have Option to Buy Up to 15% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 04/05/2018 – Apache Presenting at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 12/04/2018 – APACHE NAMES BEN RODGERS AS VP, TREASURY; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea

White Mountains Insurance Group LTD (WTM) investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 77 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 80 decreased and sold their equity positions in White Mountains Insurance Group LTD. The investment managers in our database now own: 2.69 million shares, up from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding White Mountains Insurance Group LTD in top ten equity positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 65 Increased: 55 New Position: 22.

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership holds 14.9% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. for 26,838 shares. Wallace Capital Management Inc. owns 81,312 shares or 10.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. has 8.08% invested in the company for 28,110 shares. The Minnesota-based Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc has invested 3.49% in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 39,849 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $459,223 activity.

The stock increased 0.39% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1067.39. About 11,866 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (WTM) has risen 6.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 16/04/2018 – BAM Announces Agreement to Expand Claims-Paying Resources by $100 Million; 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 24/04/2018 – MediaAlpha Releases New Study from Leading Independent Research Firm on The State of Performance Marketing; 08/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Preliminary Results Of Its Tender Offer; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $903; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in engages in insurance, reinsurance, and insurance services businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.35 billion. The firm operates through OneBeacon and HG Global/BAM divisions. It has a 18.03 P/E ratio. The OneBeacon segment underwrites professional liability and other specialized coverages for the healthcare industry, such as excess insurance, and excess of loss or HMO reinsurance; multi-line package and tuition reimbursement insurance; commercial surety bonds; and professional liability coverages for architects and engineers, and various customer groups.

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Mondaq.com with their article: “Bermuda Public Companies Update â€“ July 2019 – Corporate/Commercial Law – Bermuda – Mondaq News Alerts” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Apache (NYSE:APA), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Apache had 14 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) on Thursday, February 28 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11 with “Sell”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of APA in report on Friday, July 12 with “Underweight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Barclays Capital has “Sell” rating and $30 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) on Friday, April 5 with “Market Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold Apache Corporation shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inv Tech has invested 0.03% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Paragon Mngmt Lc invested in 107,165 shares. The New Jersey-based Nuwave Inv Limited has invested 0% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Lee Danner Bass Inc stated it has 73,613 shares. Fmr Lc owns 1.23M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 167,922 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 174,807 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 624,878 shares in its portfolio. Scotia Capital Inc has 6,750 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 108,194 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 73,033 shares. Nbt Commercial Bank N A has invested 0.2% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $147,247 activity. Shares for $51,840 were bought by Meyer William Mark on Friday, May 31. $95,407 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) was bought by Ellis Juliet S on Friday, May 24.