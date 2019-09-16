Analysts See $0.21 EPS for United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC); Coldstream Capital Management Has Trimmed By $562,743 Its Nordstrom (JWN) Holding

Analysts expect United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) to report $0.21 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 10.53% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. UCFC’s profit would be $10.10M giving it 12.65 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, United Community Financial Corp.’s analysts see -4.55% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $10.63. About 444,031 shares traded or 285.42% up from the average. United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) has declined 3.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical UCFC News: 17/04/2018 United Community Fincl 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Community Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCFC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased Nordstrom Inc (JWN) stake by 51.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 18,153 shares as Nordstrom Inc (JWN)’s stock declined 17.94%. The Coldstream Capital Management Inc holds 17,363 shares with $553,000 value, down from 35,516 last quarter. Nordstrom Inc now has $5.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 4.48M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands; 29/03/2018 – INDOCHINO Named the Official Made to Measure Suit of the New York Yankees; 19/04/2018 – True & Co. Links Up With Nordstrom; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Announces the Receipt and Rejection of an lndicative Proposal to Acquire the Company; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 – A group of Nordstrom family members have been working on an offer since last year; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Family’s Bid to Buy the Retailer Is Rejected; 21/03/2018 – Watch: Nordstrom’s Erik Nordstrom and OneMarket’s Don Kingsborough explain that a Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 10/04/2018 – Nordstrom’s first NYC store will offer cocktails, anytime pick up – even a shave; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REJECTS $50/SHR OFFER BY NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding firm for The Home Savings and Loan Company of Youngstown that provides consumer and business banking services. The company has market cap of $511.16 million. The firm offers various deposit instruments, including regular savings accounts, demand deposits, individual retirement accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 13.81 P/E ratio. It provides commercial loans, such as multifamily loans; nonresidential real estate loans comprising retail centers, office buildings, and industrial buildings; land loans; loans for the construction of multifamily properties, nonresidential real estate projects, and to builders; and secured and unsecured loans, including traditional lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans.

Among 4 analysts covering Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nordstrom has $65 highest and $2900 lowest target. $42.40’s average target is 21.84% above currents $34.8 stock price. Nordstrom had 12 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 22. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 23. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) on Wednesday, April 10 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Bank of America. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. JWN’s profit will be $103.79 million for 12.99 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.56% negative EPS growth.