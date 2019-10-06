Analysts See $0.21 EPS for The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS); Last Week Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Coverage

Analysts expect The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) to report $0.21 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 110.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. RBS’s profit would be $1.26B giving it 5.79 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc’s analysts see -16.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.86. About 739,720 shares traded. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) has declined 20.30% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RBS News: 04/05/2018 – Germany’s DZ Bank to sell parts of DVB after muted interest for whole business; 09/05/2018 – U.S; 29/05/2018 – RBS halts lending for environmentally-damaging projects; 27/03/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND – UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SCHEME SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE 120 PENCE IN CASH FOR EACH FREEAGENT SHARE HELD; 28/03/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND SAYS HAS MADE CLEAR TO RELEVANT FIRMS IN A LETTER THAT THEY MAY PLAN ON THE ASSUMPTION THAT UK AUTHORISATION OR RECOGNITION WILL ONLY BE NEEDED BY THE END OF THE IMPLEMENTATION; 01/05/2018 – Cashing out RBS to close 162 more branches; 16/05/2018 – SAUDI’S ALAWWAL BANK – BOARDS OF ALAWWAL BANK AND SABB HAVE REACHED A PRELIMINARY, NON-BINDING AGREEMENT ON THE SHARE EXCHANGE RATIO; 09/03/2018 – IGNORE: TIMES STORY ON FCA’S BAILEY ON RBS REPORTED FEB. 10; 30/05/2018 – RBS finance chief in surprise exit ahead of British stake sale; 28/03/2018 – BoE to update guidance on banks’ preparations for Brexit on Weds

Among 2 analysts covering Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Silicon Motion Technology has $52 highest and $4000 lowest target. $46’s average target is 28.31% above currents $35.85 stock price. Silicon Motion Technology had 6 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $4000 target in Thursday, August 1 report. FBR Capital maintained Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Buy” rating. See Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) latest ratings:

28/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

01/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Downgrade

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $53 New Target: $52 Maintain

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services and products to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $29.25 billion. The firm operates through UK Personal & Business Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, NatWest Markets, Capital Resolution, Williams & Glyn, and Central Items & Other divisions. It has a 29.28 P/E ratio. It offers deposit products, including current accounts and savings accounts; personal lending products comprising secured products, personal loans, and credit cards; and commercial lending products, such as business lending, invoice financing, and asset-backed lending products.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services and products to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $29.25 billion. The firm operates through UK Personal & Business Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, NatWest Markets, Capital Resolution, Williams & Glyn, and Central Items & Other divisions. It has a 29.28 P/E ratio. It offers deposit products, including current accounts and savings accounts; personal lending products comprising secured products, personal loans, and credit cards; and commercial lending products, such as business lending, invoice financing, and asset-backed lending products.

The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.85. About 232,450 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile storage and mobile communications markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded MultiMediaCard , client solid-state drive (SSD), flash memory card, and Universal Serial Bus flash drive controllers. It has a 16.21 P/E ratio. The firm also provides specialty storage solutions, such as customized enterprise-grade Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) SSDs; and industrial-grade and commercial-grade single-chip SSDs.

More notable recent Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Did Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SIMO) 14% ROE Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SIMO) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Silicon Motion (SIMO) to Offload FCI Product Line for $45M – Nasdaq” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EGRX) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 02, 2019.