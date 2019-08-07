Analysts See $0.21 EPS for Symantec (SYMC); Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) Had 6 Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Lake Street. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, February 27. Robert W. Baird maintained Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) on Friday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $68 target. See Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report $0.21 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 10.53% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. SYMC’s profit would be $129.68M giving it 24.36 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Symantec Corporation’s analysts see -27.59% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.46. About 5.35M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec Corp. (SYMC); 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Symantec On Review For Downgrade Following Internal Investigation Announcement; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT SAYS ON MARCH 8 CO, UNIT ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AND RELEASE OF CLAIMS WITH SYMANTEC CORP – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – WILL HOST CONFERENCE CALL ON MAY 14 AT 4:30 P.M. ET; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Investigation May Lead to Changes to Fincl Results; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Doesn’t Anticipate Material Adverse Impact on Historical Fincl Statements; 14/05/2018 – Symantec recoups some losses ahead of investor call to address audit; 11/05/2018 – Symantec suffers worst day in 17 years after news of internal audit

Among 4 analysts covering Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Symantec Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 17 by Mizuho. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was initiated by Mizuho. As per Tuesday, June 11, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho maintained Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) rating on Friday, May 10. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $2200 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 8 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold Symantec Corporation shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 66,547 shares. Oakworth, a Alabama-based fund reported 145 shares. Natixis stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Oregon-based Ims Mngmt has invested 0.55% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Ftb Advisors has invested 0.03% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Ameriprise has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Royal London Asset Management Limited has 261,966 shares. Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Company owns 71,117 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 53,297 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Lc owns 21,703 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of holds 112,217 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0.05% or 2.13 million shares. 13D Management Lc has invested 6.09% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Barclays Public Limited accumulated 950,091 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% or 46,495 shares in its portfolio.

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.64 billion. It operates through two divisions, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. It has a 475.81 P/E ratio. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.47 million activity. $422,327 worth of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) was sold by Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L. on Thursday, February 14. $1.05M worth of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) was sold by Kapuria Samir on Thursday, February 14.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.67 billion. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; and t:slim G4 insulin delivery system, a touch-screen pump with an integrated CGM system.

