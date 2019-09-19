Analysts See $-0.21 EPS for PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO); Shorts at SUZUKI MOTOR ORDINARY SHARES (SZKMF) Lowered By 23.5%

Analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report $-0.21 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 22.22% from last quarter’s $-0.27 EPS. After having $-0.22 EPS previously, PROS Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -4.55% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $62.29. About 471,864 shares traded or 2.04% up from the average. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 10/04/2018 – CLEARLAKE CAPITAL BUYS WHEEL PROS, TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58; 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference; 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4

SUZUKI MOTOR CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) had a decrease of 23.5% in short interest. SZKMF’s SI was 447,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 23.5% from 584,300 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 2235 days are for SUZUKI MOTOR CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SZKMF)’s short sellers to cover SZKMF’s short positions. It closed at $39.65 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold PROS Holdings, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.29 million shares or 5.86% more from 36.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd reported 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Captrust Fincl has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research holds 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) or 19,972 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp accumulated 18,282 shares. Whetstone Capital Ltd owns 648,252 shares. Wms Partners reported 0.12% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% or 98,600 shares. Pnc Finance Services Gru holds 0% or 50,347 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.24% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Riverbridge Prtn stated it has 1.84M shares. Hightower Advisors reported 8,353 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 11,030 shares.

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 18, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Uber and Lyft’s poor performance is a ‘big advantage’ for IPO investors, says pro – CNBC” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 17, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PROS acquires Travelaer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 16, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.51 billion. The Company’s solutions allow clients to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution.

More recent Suzuki Motor Corporation (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Volkswagen and Ford announce global alliance – Seeking Alpha” on January 15, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Future Car: Takeaways From Our Visits To Japanese Companies – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Suzuki Motor Co. ADR 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2018 was also an interesting one.