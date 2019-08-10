Analysts See $-0.21 EPS for Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD); Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Had 3 Bulls

Analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to report $-0.21 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $1.83 EPS change or 89.71% from last quarter’s $-2.04 EPS. After having $-0.24 EPS previously, Pinduoduo Inc.’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $22.6. About 5.45 million shares traded. Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has declined 1.02% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Total System Services (NYSE:TSS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Total System Services had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, March 29. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, August 5 report. See Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) latest ratings:

Among 3 analysts covering Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pinduoduo Inc. has $32 highest and $26.9000 lowest target. $28.97’s average target is 28.19% above currents $22.6 stock price. Pinduoduo Inc. had 9 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $26.27 billion. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018.

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $23.17 billion. It operates through four divisions: North America Services, International Services, Merchant Services, and NetSpend. It has a 38 P/E ratio. The firm offers account processing and output services, including processing the card application, initiating service for the cardholder, processing card transaction for the issuing retailer or financial institution, and accumulating the accountÂ’s transactions.