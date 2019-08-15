Analysts See $-0.21 EPS for Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD); Stein Mart (SMRT)’s Sentiment Is 0.29

Stein Mart Inc (SMRT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.08, from 0.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 6 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 21 sold and trimmed holdings in Stein Mart Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 3.51 million shares, down from 4.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Stein Mart Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 12 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to report $-0.21 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $1.83 EPS change or 89.71% from last quarter’s $-2.04 EPS. After having $-0.24 EPS previously, Pinduoduo Inc.’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.56. About 4.62 million shares traded. Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has declined 1.02% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pinduoduo Inc. has $32 highest and $26.9000 lowest target. $28.97’s average target is 22.96% above currents $23.56 stock price. Pinduoduo Inc. had 9 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

More notable recent Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – PDD – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FingerMotion Provides Supplemental Corporate Update – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Where Will JD.com Be in 10 Years? – Nasdaq” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pinduoduo: Growth At A Reasonable Price – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pinduoduo Announces Board of Director Changes to Comply with NASDAQ Requirements for Majority Independent Board – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $27.39 billion. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018.

Stein Mart, Inc. operates as a retailer that provides fashion merchandise products and related services in the United States. The company has market cap of $40.37 million. It offers fashion apparel for women and men, as well as accessories, shoes, and home fashions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

More notable recent Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stein Mart, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results August 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) Share Price Is Down 94% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stein Mart Earnings: SMRT Stock Pops as Retail Chain Turns Profit – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Stein Mart, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SMRT) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Stein Mart, Inc. for 341,598 shares. Callahan Advisors Llc owns 251,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, A.R.T. Advisors Llc has 0% invested in the company for 11,382 shares. The Kentucky-based Alphamark Advisors Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Aperio Group Llc, a California-based fund reported 15,930 shares.