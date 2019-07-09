Analysts See $-0.21 EPS for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS); 3M Co (MMM) Has 0.98 Sentiment

3M Co (MMM) investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 587 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 601 sold and reduced their positions in 3M Co. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 375.82 million shares, down from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding 3M Co in top ten equity positions decreased from 65 to 53 for a decrease of 12. Sold All: 55 Reduced: 546 Increased: 452 New Position: 135.

Analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to report $-0.21 EPS on August, 8.After having $-0.20 EPS previously, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 5.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.39. About 210,501 shares traded. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) has declined 32.40% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PIRS News: 25/04/2018 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals Appoints Ann Barbier, M.D., Ph.D., to its Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Pieris Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Reports Full-Year 2017 Financial Results and Corporate Update; 03/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA), Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS) And Others; 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management Buys New 1% Position in Pieris Pharma; 10/05/2018 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 10/04/2018 – Pieris Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PIRS); 02/05/2018 – PIERIS PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDER ORBIMED CUT STAKE TO 8.45%; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% of Pieris Pharma

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin drugs. The company has market cap of $216.26 million. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity.

Spinnaker Trust holds 12.28% of its portfolio in 3M Company for 587,837 shares. Somerset Group Llc owns 70,408 shares or 12.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, White Pine Capital Llc has 12.24% invested in the company for 160,083 shares. The Rhode Island-based Parsons Capital Management Inc Ri has invested 8.11% in the stock. Acg Wealth, a Georgia-based fund reported 244,044 shares.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $94.80 billion. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. It has a 17.43 P/E ratio. The Company’s Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17B for 20.21 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.