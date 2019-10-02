Analysts See $0.21 EPS for Macatawa Bank (MCBC); Peabody Energy (BTU) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) to report $0.21 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. MCBC’s profit would be $7.15 million giving it 12.11 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Macatawa Bank Corporation’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 5,184 shares traded. Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) has declined 16.22% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MCBC News: 26/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank 1Q EPS 17c; 30/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – MACATAWA BANK CORP QTRLY SHR $0.17; 19/04/2018 DJ Macatawa Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCBC)

Among 6 analysts covering Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Peabody Energy has $40 highest and $1800 lowest target. $27.50’s average target is 90.71% above currents $14.42 stock price. Peabody Energy had 6 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) rating on Monday, August 19. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $3000 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, August 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, August 5. B. Riley & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2700 target in Friday, September 6 report. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 10. See Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) latest ratings:

06/09/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Buy Old Target: $29.0000 New Target: $27.0000 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $22.0000 Maintain

19/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $35.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Downgrade

06/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $27.0000 New Target: $18.0000 Downgrade

05/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $28.0000 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy Old Target: $44 New Target: $40 Maintain

The stock increased 0.91% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.42. About 50,544 shares traded. Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) has declined 47.21% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BTU News: 29/03/2018 – PEABODY ENERGY CORP – HAS LAUNCHED A PROCESS TO ACCOMMODATE A REPRICING OF COMPANY’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN; 25/04/2018 – PEABODY ENERGY 1Q NET INCOME $106.6M; 07/05/2018 – Peabody Energy Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 09/04/2018 – PEABODY ENERGY CORP – COMPANY’S STATED LONG-TERM GROSS DEBT TARGET IS $1.2 BLN TO $1.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Peabody Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BTU); 25/04/2018 – PEABODY ACCELERATES BUYBACKS, EXPANDS PROGRAM SIZE TO $1.0B; 25/04/2018 – PEABODY ENERGY 1Q REV. $1.46B; 25/04/2018 – PEABODY CONSIDERING AMENDING LIMITS ON BOND INDENTURES; 25/04/2018 – PEABODY ENERGY CORP QTRLY TONS SOLD 48.3 MLN TONS VS 46.1 MLN TONS; 29/03/2018 – Peabody Energy: No Assurance Will Be Successful in Amending Sr Secured Term Loan

Peabody Energy Corporation Peabody engages in coal mining business. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. The firm operates through six operating divisions: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. It has a 3.38 P/E ratio. Mining, Western U.S.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services primarily in Western Michigan. The company has market cap of $346.44 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposits, transaction accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 11.72 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans offered to finance activities and equipment; commercial real estate loans primarily comprising construction and development loans, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; retail loans that primarily consist of residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes.